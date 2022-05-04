ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trek to Yomi game launches tomorrow on PS, Xbox and PC

By Julian Horsey
 3 days ago
Leonard Menchiari Creative Director at game design studio Flying Wild Hog has taken to the official PlayStation blog once again this month to reveal more details about the new Trek to Yomi game launching on PS4, PS5, Xbox and PC tomorrow. Trek to Yomi takes the form of a...

