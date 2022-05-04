ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Shiba Inu Flips FTX Token Again For Ethereum Whales' Biggest Dollar Holding

By Samyuktha Sriram
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is once again the most held token among the 100 largest Ethereum ETH/USD whales.

What Happened: According to an alert from on-chain wallet tracker Whale Stats, SHIB flipped FTX Token FTT/USD to become the biggest dollar holding among the richest Ethereum whales.

While the token has reclaimed the top spot among Ethereum whales, the average number of transactions has seen a significant decline.

Data from Bloxy revealed that the total number of SHIB transactions was just 216,260 in April despite the meme coin being listed by Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tQsk1_0fSS6Gt900

SHIB’s highest transaction volume was over 1.3 million in the month of October, coinciding with its price hitting an all-time high.

Price Action: The meme-based cryptocurrency is down 76% from its all-time high of $0.00008616 and is currently trading at $0.00002069.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Ftx#Shiba Inu Shib Usd#Shib#Ftx Token Ftt Usd#Whalestats#Robinhood Markets Inc
dailyhodl.com

Here’s a Realistic Target if Bitcoin Crashes, According to Analyst Who Accurately Called May 2021 Collapse

The crypto analyst who predicted the May 2021 market collapse is warning that Bitcoin (BTC) could be due for a notable dip even while he remains long-term bullish on BTC. Popular pseudonymous analyst Dave the Wave provides his 97,500 Twitter followers with a Bitcoin chart dating back to the summer of 2020, highlighting price capitulations that occurred in April of 2021 and the extended dip lasting from November to this past January.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Pets
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

College Dropout Natalie Arabian Built Her Net Worth in Crypto

Crypto influencer and investor Natalie Arabian dropped out of college to build her net worth in digital currency. Arabian passes her crypto knowledge on to thousands of followers on Twitter, Tik Tok, Instagram, and YouTube. Article continues below advertisement. “My entire net worth is in alts, sorry im not here...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
40K+
Followers
130K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy