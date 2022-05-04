Mohamed Salah reveals who he wants Liverpool to face in Champions League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO