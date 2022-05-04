ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain chances still in the forecast later this week

WTRF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday: Mostly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees. Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy with a high...

www.wtrf.com

WTRF

Rain starts the weekend but the sunshine follows

Friday: Rain showers through the entire day with a few storms possible. Half of our area is at a 1/5 risk for severe storms. The main concern with this is localized flooding due to a total of 1-1.5 inches of rain falling. Those who have the heavier showers/storms could see up to 2 inches total. This will cause the Ohio River to rise to 28.8 feet this weekend which is at the low end of the action stage. Other concerns are gusty winds and isolated severe storms. High of 67.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Steady rain will return to end the work-week

TONIGHT: The common theme for the Ohio Valley today was grey and gloomy. Most of the rain fell in the early morning hours with a few sprinkles here and there since then. We will not see much of the sunshine over the next few days, but will be rewarded next week. High temperatures so far today was in the lower 60s after midnight. Winds have slowly started to shift to a northwesterly component, allowing for the cooler air to drop temperatures. A downward trend is expected into the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will stay around with not much in the way of clearing. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will sit in the upper 40s, seasonable for this time of year.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Gorgeous conditions follow the incoming rain

Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy through the day with a high of 70 degrees. Winds should remain relatively calm as well. Friday: Showers starting around midnight and continuing through the day. There will be some thunderstorms popping into the forecast starting in the morning. We are at a 1/5 risk for severe weather in our area with the main concerns being isolated severe storms with gusty winds and possible flooding due to rainfall totals near 1.5″ between Friday and Saturday. We were at a 2/5 risk the other day to put this into perspective and it should not be like the other day. The river is forecast to rise to 28.8 feet which is in the low end of the action stage. High of 67.
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

A soggy start to the weekend is likely for Ohio and West Virginia

TONIGHT: The common theme for the Ohio Valley today was grey and gloomy. We did not deal with much in regards to precip today, but the rain will return as we head into Friday and Saturday. The lack of color was dull for sure, but we will reap the benefits of sunshine early next week! Daytime highs today were in the mid 60s with a bit more brightness for the afternoon hours. We will stay cloudy and dry through the evening hours will rain starting to pickup after midnight. Tonight, showers will start to move in with the morning commute likely to see some pockets of heavier rain. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Rain showers will continue into the mid morning hours.
OHIO STATE

