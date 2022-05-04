Rain chances still in the forecast later this week

Cinco de Mayo: Mostly cloudy through the day with a high of 70 degrees. Winds should remain relatively calm as well. Friday: Showers starting around midnight and continuing through the day. There will be some thunderstorms popping into the forecast starting in the morning. We are at a 1/5 risk for severe weather in our area with the main concerns being isolated severe storms with gusty winds and possible flooding due to rainfall totals near 1.5″ between Friday and Saturday. We were at a 2/5 risk the other day to put this into perspective and it should not be like the other day. The river is forecast to rise to 28.8 feet which is in the low end of the action stage. High of 67.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO