Rain chances still in the forecast later this week

TONIGHT: The common theme for the Ohio Valley today was grey and gloomy. Most of the rain fell in the early morning hours with a few sprinkles here and there since then. We will not see much of the sunshine over the next few days, but will be rewarded next week. High temperatures so far today was in the lower 60s after midnight. Winds have slowly started to shift to a northwesterly component, allowing for the cooler air to drop temperatures. A downward trend is expected into the evening hours. Tonight, cloud coverage will stay around with not much in the way of clearing. Overnight lows into Thursday morning will sit in the upper 40s, seasonable for this time of year.
Comments / 0