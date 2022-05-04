ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Ralf Rangnick: Man Utd need to sign two 'modern' strikers

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United that they need to sign two 'modern' strikers in order to ease the goalscoring pressure on Cristiano...

Daily Mail

Nervous, Jamie?! Carragher said that Real Madrid would have 'absolutely NO CHANCE' of winning the Champions League after last-16 fightback vs PSG - but ex-Red insists he is 'very confident' Liverpool will be victorious in final

Jamie Carragher has certainly made his bed when it comes to the Champions League final having previously written off Real Madrid after their victory against PSG back in March. The LaLiga champions have performed comebacks against PSG, Chelsea and now Manchester City in the knockout-stages, securing an unlikely place in the final on May 28 against Liverpool in Paris.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea star searches for house in Barcelona ahead of free transfer

Andreas Christensen’s departure from Chelsea is pretty secure at this point, and the latest news from Spain only confirms that. Spanish paper Mundo Deportivo are reporting that the Chelsea defender is looking for a house in Barcelona. They say that his deal to join the Catalan club is agreed,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ClutchPoints

Jose Mourinho’s emotional reaction to Roma clinching place in UEFA Conference League final

Roma will be competing for European glory after all. The Italian side, which Jose Mourinho took over at the start of the season following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur, has capped off an incredible run in the UEFA Conference League by clinching their ticket to the final with a win over Leicester City on Thursday. Manager Jose Mourinho was overcome with emotion in the concluding moments of the 1-0 victory and couldn’t hold back the tears as his Roma squad earned its spot against Feyenoord in the final.
UEFA
