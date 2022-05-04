ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

William and Kate to attend opening of memorial to Manchester Arena bomb victims

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02TzWL_0fSS2oqZ00

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend the official opening of the memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

William and Kate will gather at a service at the Glade of Light – a white marble “halo” bearing the names of those killed in the May 2017 outrage – on May 10, just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the atrocity.

The duke will speak at the short ceremony and Kate will lay flowers.

The couple will also join a private reception inside Manchester Cathedral afterwards to speak to some of the bereaved families and those involved in the response effort, Kensington Palace said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eg7dX_0fSS2oqZ00
The 22 victims of the terror attack during the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May 2017. (Top row L to R) Off-duty police officer Elaine McIver, 43, Saffie Roussos, 8, Sorrell Leczkowski, 14, Eilidh MacLeod, 14, (2nd row L to R) Nell Jones, 14, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, 15, Megan Hurley, 15, Georgina Callander, 18, (3rd row L to $), Chloe Rutherford, 17, Liam Curry, 19, Courtney Boyle, 19, and Philip Tron, 32, (4th rowL to R) John Atkinson, 26, Martyn Hett, 29, Kelly Brewster, 32, Angelika Klis, 39, (5th row L to R) Marcin Klis, 42, Michelle Kiss, 45, Alison Howe, 45, and Lisa Lees, 43 (6th row L to R) Wendy Fawell, 50 and Jane Tweddle, 51 (Greater Manchester Police/PA) (PA Media)

The tribute, which opened to the public in January, is located alongside the cathedral and was designed following an international competition.

Personalised memory capsules, filled with memories and mementoes of those killed provided by their loved ones, have been embedded within the stone.

It is conceived as a living memorial – a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Around the anniversary every year, May 22, the white flowers of a hawthorn tree planted at its centre will bloom.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyncF_0fSS2oqZ00
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet some of the bereaved families (Daniel Leal/PA) (PA Wire)

William previously attended a National Service of Commemoration at the cathedral in 2018 to remember those who lost their lives.

Hundreds of people were injured alongside the 22 who died, who included six children under 16 with the youngest aged just eight, in the attack by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of an Ariana Grande concert.

Joanne Roney, chief executive of Manchester City Council, said: “As we approach the fifth anniversary of the May 22 2017 attack, the Glade of Light is a potent symbol of how Manchester will continue to hold those who lost their lives, and everyone who was affected by those terrible events, in our hearts.

“We will never forget them.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Tranquil Lady enters Oaks picture with taking Naas performance

Tranquil Lady marked herself out as a Classic contender with a convincing victory in the Group Three Irish Stallion Farms EBF Blue Wind Stakes at Naas. One of three for Joseph O’Brien in the race, the daughter of Australia was always perfectly placed tracking the leaders in the hands of Dylan Browne McMonagle and quickened clear of the 11-4 favourite Lily Pond to record a comfortable four-length victory.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanne Roney
Daily Mail

'He passed away holding my hand': Brenda Edwards breaks down in tears as she returns to Loose Women for the first time since son Jamal's death aged 31 as she reveals they celebrated his life with Chelsea themed 'homegoing'

Brenda Edwards broke down in tears as she revealed she was holding her son Jamal's hand aged 31 in February of this year, while confirming it was from a cardiac arrest. The Loose Women panellist, 53, also revealed details of his Chelsea FC-themed funeral for the very first time in a chat with her co-star Coleen Nolan during the ITV show on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester Arena#Uk#Manchester Cathedral#Kensington Palace
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
newschain

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders order women to wear burka in public

Afghanistan’s Taliban leadership has ordered all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burka in public, officials said. The move evokes similar restrictions imposed on women during the Taliban’s previous hard-line rule between 1996 and 2001. “We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” said Khalid Hanafi,...
WORLD
newschain

Russian strikes try to disrupt delivery of Western weapons to Ukraine

Russia has moved to obstruct the flow of Western weapons to Ukraine by bombarding rail stations and other supply-line targets across the country. Heavy fighting also raged on Wednesday at the Azovstal steel mill in Mariupol that represented the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in the ruined southern port city, according to the mayor.
MILITARY
newschain

Jack Payne scores twice as Swindon seal play-off spot

Swindon sealed a League Two play-off place in style as a 3-0 victory at Walsall – the Robins’ fourth successive win – secured sixth spot. Harry McKirdy’s early opener, his 19th league goal of the season, set them on their way before a Jack Payne double, one from the penalty spot, set up a two-legged semi-final with Port Vale.
SOCCER
newschain

Relegated Dover fight back to draw at Bromley

Danny Collinge scored twice as relegated Dover fought back to draw 2-2 at Bromley in the Vanarama National League. Chris Bush headed Bromley ahead after 26 minutes from Luke Coulson’s corner. Coulson had earlier set up Michael Cheek but his header was well saved. Bromley were grateful to goalkeeper...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy