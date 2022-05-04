Mahanoy City pair charged with trespassing
MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two from Mahanoy City are facing multiple charges after, police say, they were found in a residence.
According to Mahanoy City Police Department, 42-year-old Christine Poore and 53-year-old Louis Osborne were arrested Tuesday morning after police found them in a residence in the city.
Both are charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass and drug charges. Both are being held at Schuylkill County Prison.
