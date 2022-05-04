ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahanoy City, PA

Mahanoy City pair charged with trespassing

By Emily Silvi
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E3lW1_0fSS2ND400

MAHANOY CITY, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two from Mahanoy City are facing multiple charges after, police say, they were found in a residence.

I-Team: Home Builder closing, what’s next for customers?

According to Mahanoy City Police Department, 42-year-old Christine Poore and 53-year-old Louis Osborne were arrested Tuesday morning after police found them in a residence in the city.

Both are charged with felony burglary and criminal trespass and drug charges. Both are being held at Schuylkill County Prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBRE

Wanted pair in Hazleton facing additional drug charges

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A pair in Hazleton who were wanted are now facing more charges after police say they engaged in a chase and discarded drugs while fleeing. According to Hazleton City Police, officers were attempting to conduct a traffic stop just after midnight Wednesday. Police say inside the car was driver Jonathan […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

One arrested after stabbing in Hanover Township

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is in custody after a stabbing at an apartment complex in Luzerne County on Monday night. Hanover Township police were called to the Marion Terrace Apartments on Mark Drive for a reported stabbing. According to police, they arrested 39-year-old Chrystina Walker at the scene.  Officials say she stabbed […]
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Police: Woman arrested in retail theft worth $1,200 at JCPenney

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say committed a $1,200 retail theft from JCPenny’s at the Wyoming Valley Mall. According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, on Wednesday authorities arrested Tracey Simoson, 54, of Swoyersville after she was caught walking out of the JCPenny’s with $1,200 worth of merchandise. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schuylkill County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Mahanoy City, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Mahanoy City, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WBRE

Two sisters missing in Scranton found

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police safely find sisters that went missing Wednesday in Scranton. According to the Scranton Police Department, Betty Hill, 37, and Joy Hill, 36, left together from South Scranton and were not seen since 11:00 a.m. As of 9:00 p.m. Wednesday both sisters were found safe and the search was called off. […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Warrant issued for former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A bench warrant has been issued for former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane for a probation violation in Montgomery County. Kane was charged with DUI last month after a two-car crash in Scranton. According to police, the crash happened near the Gulf Gas Station at Moosic Street and Meadow Avenue just […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Pair#City Police#Trespassing#Criminal Trespass
WBRE

Accused ‘weed dealer’ arrested in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Drug investigators announced the arrests of two men, one of who is being accused of selling marijuana and other narcotics. According to the Hazleton Police Department, Francisco Rivera, 36, and Douglas Diggs, 46, were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a residence in the 800 block of North James […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Walmart TV theft suspect wanted for questioning

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man who is suspected of stealing a TV from Walmart. Police say the ‘shoplifter’ walked out of Walmart with a 50′ Vizio TV without paying for it. He then, according to police, was involved in […]
DICKSON CITY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WBRE

House fire leads to drug discovery by firefighters

WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire lead to drug charges for a man in Union County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, fire crews responded to a report of a house fire in the 600 block of Leiser Road in White Deer Township. Officials say the Warrior Run Fire Company located several drug […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accidentally released from prison arrested in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Scranton police, a man who was wrongfully released from Lackawanna County Prison was located and picked up in Scranton. Lieutenant Michael Perry with the Scranton Police Department said that they received a call that 24-year-old Anthony Trozzolillo was at a gas station in the 700 block of North […]
SCRANTON, PA
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WBRE

Scranton police seize over $17,000 worth of drugs

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police announced over $17,000 worth of narcotics were confiscated from a Scranton apartment. According to the Scranton Police Department, investigators executed a search warrant at apartment 607 in the Jermyn Hotel in the 300 block of Biden Street. Officials say a tip was received stating drugs were being sold from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Woman charged with witness intimidation after jailhouse phone call

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman with witness intimidation after they say she made a phone call to a man in the Luzerne County Prison and tried to get him to change his story about a Wilkes-Barre homicide. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, Charles Bierly, and James Alberto were […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy