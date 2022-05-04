ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man found shot to death on front porch of North Nashville home

By Alicia Patton, Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found deceased on the front porch of a home in North Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police were dispatched to the 1500 block of 14 th Avenue North just after 11 p.m. in response to a shooting call. Once on scene officers discovered a man, identified as 65-year-old Kenneth Brown, on the front porch of a home bleeding from a gunshot wound.

According to Metro police, Brown was shot in the leg near his home and ran to a neighbor’s house where he collapsed and died. A neighbor told officers he heard gunshots late Tuesday night but didn’t think much of it until he saw the man’s body on the porch when he went out to smoke a cigarette.

Police believe the shooting was targeted and the investigation so far indicates robbery as a potential motive.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 . Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

