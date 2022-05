PHILADELPHIA -- The Phantom of the Process is back -- and, for the Philadelphia 76ers, not a moment too soon. Joel Embiid returned after missing more than a week with a facial fracture and concussion to play 36 minutes, score 18 points and grab 11 rebounds to lead his 76ers to a 99-79 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 3 of this Eastern Conference semifinal, pulling Philadelphia back into the series after dropping the opening two games.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO