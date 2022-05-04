LeBron James: There's no way Ja Morant should even have been in MIP talks

LeBron James: JA so damn tough!!!! There’s no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out ?? and always have been!! Real basketball ??s know. Not the majority of dweebs who don’t even watch basketball on those voting ballots.

Source: Twitter @KingJames

Tom Ziller @teamziller

It's the Ja Morant era.* ziller.substack.com/p/the-ja-moran…

PLUS for subscribers: proof that Canadians are not innately nice, thoughts on Tyler Herro's career from here … – 9:28 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Players to average at least 25 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists over their first 13 career playoffs games:

Oscar Robertson (1962-63)

Luka Doncic (2020-21)

Ja Morant (2021-22)

end of list. – 9:15 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Ja Morant has recorded at least eight rebounds/assists in each of his last seven games:

✅ 9/10

✅ 10/10

✅ 8/15

✅ 13/9

✅ 8/11

✅ 9/10

✅ 8/8

That ties Magic Johnson (1982) and LeBron James (2020) for the longest such streak in a single postseason in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/EbtUmv2k4t – 9:11 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Ja Morant last night:

✅ 47 PTS

✅ 8 REB

✅ 8 AST

✅ 3 STL

It’s the second time Morant has scored at least 45 points in a playoff game.

He’s the third player in NBA history to record multiple such games before his 23rd birthday, joining Kobe Bryant and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/E8pFImGElr – 9:01 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

MVP of the Night: Ja Morant

#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/hw7hpIPEa2 – 8:46 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Moments after Ja Morant flung an errant layup off his fingertips Sunday, Stephen Curry approached the 22-year-old.

“We’re gonna have some fun,” Morant recounts Curry saying.

Tuesday, Morant returned the favor.

Story ($1/month subscription offer inside): https://t.co/CFzko8sLAT pic.twitter.com/hhelg2GfC4 – 8:22 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: Steve Kerr told the world about “The Code” and how Dillon Brooks broke it. But what if that’s cover for what really happened in Game 2? What if, with Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies are on the verge of cracking Golden State’s code?

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 7:58 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant only needed one ‘good eye’ to drop 47 and even the series against the Warriors espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:01 AM

Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins

With 273 seconds of brilliance, Ja Morant saved the series. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 3:55 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Gary Payton II gets injured, Ja Morant barbecues the Warriors for 47 points,Game 2 goes to Memphis

Five observations theathletic.com/3292558/2022/0… – 3:48 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Warriors hang around in physical game, but too much Ja Morant wins it for Grizzlies nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/04/war… – 3:22 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ziaire Williams said he is just happy that Ja Morant is on his team: “There’s no one in the league that can guard that man.” – 1:24 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ziaire Williams on Ja Morant:

“It’s no one in the league that can guard that man forreal.” – 1:24 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant is averaging 40.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 9.0 APG through the first 2 games of this series. Only LeBron James has averaged 40-8-8 through the first 2 games of any playoff series. LeBron did it vs Warriors in 2018 and 2015 Finals per @ESPNStatsInfo – 1:15 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant is the 3rd player over last 25 postseasons to score his team’s final 15 or more points of a playoff game.

Most Consecutive Points to End Playoff Game Last 25 Seasons

5/31/2007 LeBron James, CLE25

6/1/2021Damian Lillard, POR17

5/3/2022Ja Morant, MEM 15 – 1:12 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Xavier Tillman Sr. on watching Ja Morant and where tonight ranks: “I feel like I’ve watched him transform into a true closer…”

Tillman said Morant is that guy in the last 3 minutes that’s like “no I got it…don’t even worry about it” & that’s hard for defenses to stop. – 1:10 AM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

Ja Morant went off in the Nike Kobe 4 Prelude! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/FZFtXNkvuT – 1:06 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Xavier Tillman says he has watched Ja Morant “transform into a closer.” He says in the last three minutes, Morant tells them that he’s “got this.” – 1:04 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Xavier Tillman Sr. said he’s watched Ja Morant transform into a true closer.

“Last three minutes he’s like, ‘Yeah, I got this.’ It’s hard for the defense to stop that.” – 1:03 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ja Morant had a usage percentage of 81.8 over the final 4:30 while outscoring the Warriors 15-6. – 12:58 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Ja Morant in final 4:30 of Game 2…

– Scored Grizzlies final 15 points

– Outscored Warriors 15-6

– Took 7 of team’s 8 shots

– Perfect 4-4 from FT line

– 81.8 usage percentage – 12:58 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph [Curry]. After Game 1, he came to me & Jaren & said, ‘It’s going to be a battle. We’re going to have some fun.’ I was able to return that message tonight. … This is my favorite matchup, playing against a guy like him.” pic.twitter.com/QIMd34GGCZ – 12:57 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

It won’t get much attention on YouTube highlights, but Desmond Bane taking a charge in front of Otto Porter Jr. while dealing with lower back soreness is one of those plays his Grizzlies teammates will appreciate a ton.

Ja Morant said he’s someone you want to go to war with. – 12:55 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant said he got punched in the eye and said he still can’t see. He can see in the middle but not on the outside.

When asked If he could see those 18pts in the 4th qtr, he said, “I have another good eye over here.” – 12:53 AM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

COLUMN: Gut reactions from Game 2 of Grizzlies-Golden State, when the legend of Ja Morant grew once more.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:53 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant says he couldn’t see out of left eye while scoring final 15 points of Game 2 win over Warriors: “I’ve got another good eye over here. 20/20 vision right here. Thank God for my right eye.” pic.twitter.com/BzyJPwoU5p – 12:51 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

I always say this is my favorite matchup, going up against a guy like (Steph Curry). It’s going to be a battle.” – Ja Morant.

Ja said said Curry told him and Jaren “We’re going to have some fun,” after Game 1.

“I was happy to return the favor and say that to him tonight.” – 12:48 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant’s 15 points in clutch time in Game 2 are tied for 3rd most in a postseason game over the last 3 seasons per @ESPNStatsInfo. Asked if he could see when he was scoring those points, he said, “No. Honestly, no.” – 12:48 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant said this was a “must win” game.

He said he was frustrated with himself for missing the layup in Game 1 and had some friendly words w/ Steph Curry. Curry came to him Jaren after Game 1 & said it was going to be a battle. Ja was able to return those words tonight. – 12:47 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

#LineOfTheNight: @Ja Morant 47 pts, 8 rebs, 8 asts, 3 stls, 2 TO, 15-31 FG, 5-12 3FG, 12-13 FT, W

First 47/8/8/5/3 game in history✔️

Ties his record for most playoff pts in Grizz history ✔️

First 2nd round win of his career✔️

@Memphis Grizzlies pic.twitter.com/NX4mWGqXtu – 12:47 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant called his performance “big time” and said that he owed Steph Curry and the Warriors after missing his shot at the end. He said Steph talked to the after Game 1. After this win, Morant told Steph, “We are going to have some fun.” He added this is going to be “a battle.” – 12:46 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant when asked if he could see out of his eye when he scored his team’s last 15 points.

“Honestly, no.”

Well, how did you score?

“I got another good eye over here.” – 12:46 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant said he had some friendly words with Stephen Curry after the game. He mentioned that Curry told him and Jaren Jackson Jr. that it’s going to be a battle after winning Game 1.

“I was able to return that message tonight.” – 12:45 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant says he still is experiencing some blurriness and that he can pretty much only see straight on. – 12:44 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant: “Had some friendly words with Steph after Game 1…I was able to return that message tonight, saying the same thing.” – 12:44 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant says he got “punched” in the eye when he was going for a rebound.

“I can see in the middle. I can’t see on the outside.” – 12:43 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Per TNT, there are only 3 players under 23 years old to score 45+ points in a playoff game.

Kobe Bryant – 2

LeBron James – 2

Ja Morant – 2 – 12:39 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

With Gary Payton II (elbow) out for an undetermined amount of time, Kerr says Andre Iguodala, 38, could be the next man up defending Ja Morant for extended minutes. Iguodala’s neck injury is expected to be re-evaluated tomorrow. – 12:39 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant experienced some blurriness and needed time to clear his eye sight before returning. – 12:39 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on how will Warriors will guard Ja Morant without GPII: “Hopefully we get Andre back for Game 3. We’ll see how Andre (Iguodala) fares over the next few days. If not, we’ll have to mix and match. We’ll have time to figure it out.” – 12:38 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr said “hopefully we get Andre (Iguodala) back for Game 3” when asked about some of the possible answers to Ja Morant without Gary Payton II. – 12:38 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

LeBron James is the only player to score more points than Ja Morant in a playoff game against Curry’s Warriors .

LeBron dropped 51 in Game 1 of the 2018 Finals… in a loss.

Which means Ja just authored the best performance in a win against one of the NBA’s iconic groups. – 12:37 AM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Ja Morant to Stephen Curry as both players left the court: “We’re going to have some fun.” – 12:27 AM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Ja Morant scored the Grizzlies’ last 15 points to close out a series-tying win against the No. 1 defense in the league and to outduel Stephen Curry, an all-time great. Certified superstar. – 12:25 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

• Ja Morant’s career night

• Jaylen Brown/Grant Williams Voltron

• Giannis 2019’d

• Dillon Brooks foul on GPII

• Better Call Saul easter eggs

• Giving away $100 to a viewer during the after-party

Join us! ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=mQ1igY… – 12:24 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant (47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists) in Game 2 win over Warriors pic.twitter.com/4l2zbH9PRf – 12:22 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Ja Morant finishes with 47 points, 8 assists, 8 rebounds, 5 threes, 3 steals, while shooting 48.4% from the field, 41.7% from three and 92.3% from the free-throw line.

Grizzlies win Game 2, 106-101, tying the series 1-1. pic.twitter.com/eLAsoAD8QA – 12:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

45+ points, 8+ rebounds, 8+ assists, 3+ steals, NBA postseason history:

– Michael Jordan 1992 vs Heat

– Russell Westbrook 2017 at Houston

– LeBron James 2018 vs Celtics

– Kevin Durant 2021 vs Bucks

– Ja Morant tonight vs Warriors pic.twitter.com/RJSHe8wFDd – 12:20 AM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

A true superstar performance. Ja Morant joined the likes of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James with his latest 47-point special. The series is now tied 1-1.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:19 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

Ja Morant is the first player in NBA history with two 47-point playoff games by age 22. – 12:18 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most playoff games with 45+ points before turning 23:

2 — LeBron James

2 — Kobe Bryant

2 — Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/37hmWw7BHl – 12:18 AM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

ja morant has taken 62 shots in this series. he averaged 16.8 per game in round 1. the warriors have some adjusting to do. – 12:18 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies win 106-101!

Ja Morant goes off for 18pts in the 4th qtr and finishes with 47pts, 8reb, 8ast! – 12:18 AM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

That was special by Ja Morant. Just pried that game away from the Curry-Green-Thompson Warriors by getting to the rim over and over in a way I’ve only ever seen LeBron do. – 12:17 AM

Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob

Ja Morant did the damn thing tonight, that was a household name performance. Just refused to lose down the stretch.

This series is so entertaining. – 12:16 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant scored the final 15 points for the Grizzlies. incredible. – 12:16 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Outrageous Ja Morant performance with a hobbled Desmond Bane, a fouled-out Jaren Jackson Jr. and an ejected Dillon Brooks:

• 47 points

• 8 rebounds

• 8 assists

• 18 points in the fourth – 12:16 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Ja Morant celebrates Grizzlies’ 106-101 Game 2 victory over Warriors pic.twitter.com/SiHBoVaQac – 12:16 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Ja Morant scored the Grizzlies’ final 15 points of the game over the last 4:16. Extraordinary. – 12:16 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

That win was pure Ja Morant. Last 15 points for the Grizzlies. Couldn’t see at the beginning of the 4th. We all saw him at the end. Legendary. – 12:16 AM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Ja Morant had 47 points to lead the Grizzlies to a 106-101 win and tie the series at 1-1. – 12:15 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Grizzlies get the 106-101 win to even up their series w/ the Warriors. Ja Morant with 18 pts in the 4thQ. He had 47 pts in the game – to go with 8 rebs, 8 assts, 3 steals & just 2 turnovers. – 12:15 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors lost this game in Memphis because they shot terribly — 7 of 38 from 3, bricked (or airballed) a ton of clean looks — and Ja Morant isolated them to death to close fourth quarter without Gary Payton II available. GP2’s injury status is major between-games story. – 12:15 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

FINAL: Warriors fall to the Grizzlies, 106-101. Ja Morant with 47 points, including a ton down the stretch. It’s just two games in, but this series is more than living up to the hype. – 12:15 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant played with one eye in the 4Q.

He scored 18 points on 6-11 FG shooting in that quarter. pic.twitter.com/XYStBtoRjq – 12:14 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s 47 points is tied for the most he has scored in a playoff game, which is also the most in Grizzlies’ postseason history. pic.twitter.com/bltW76Egue – 12:14 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Grizzlies star Ja Morant finishes with a playoff career-high 47 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals in a win over the Warriors. The series is now tied 1-1. – 12:14 AM

Kevin O'Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

that was an epic by Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/b7RkCv5e7R – 12:14 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Most points in a playoff game, Grizzlies franchise history

– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Jazz in 2021

– Ja Morant: 47 vs. Warriors in 2022

– No one else over 35 – 12:14 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

GRIZZLIES WIN 106-101!

JA MORANT: 47PTS (18pts in the 4th qtr), 8REB, 8AST – 12:14 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

That’s it. Grizzlies get Game 2.

Ja Morant is the hero. People will talk about this game for a long time. – 12:14 AM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Just a spectacular showing by Ja Morant.

Add him to the short list of NBA players worth the price of admission every time. LeBron. KD. Giannis. Steph. And a few others. – 12:14 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

nba players to score *more* than 45 pts in *multiple* playoff games before their 23rd birthday (via @stathead):

—ja morant (2x)

that’s it. that’s the list. pic.twitter.com/azzIMfJysH – 12:14 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Ja Morant tonight:

47 PTS (playoff career high)

8 REB

8 AST

3 STL

The most points in a game by anyone this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GdVXVL7fHf – 12:13 AM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Is this Memphis crown chanting,”MVP” or “MIP” with Ja Morant at the line? pic.twitter.com/C6yazwe9pa – 12:13 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Will be very curious to see how long GPII is out. If he can’t come back soon, the Warriors could have a really, really tough time. Ja Morant is unreal, and GPII was by far Golden State’s best option on him. – 12:13 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Ja Morant has 47 points – 44 after Gary Payton II was knocked out of the game. – 12:12 AM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Ja Morant is THAT dude. – 12:12 AM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Ja Morant is too good. Cheat code. Insane. – 12:12 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

This is the best game of Ja Morant’s career (so far). – 12:10 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old per @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:09 AM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Is it weird I don’t even think Andrew Wiggins has done that bad of a job on Ja Morant, yet Morant has 45 points on 15-for-31 shooting? – 12:09 AM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Ja Morant is really good, but idc who it is, you have to get stops at some point. He ain’t that damn good!! – 12:09 AM

LeBron James @KingJames

Like a said JA too special to be in a MIP conversation. Rising Super⭐️ – 12:09 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

45 point night for Ja Morant

He leads the Grizzlies in paint, 3PT, FT, and mid-range points pic.twitter.com/yMbCbDFCgw – 12:09 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Ja Morant joins LeBron James and Kobe Bryant as the only players with multiple 45-point games in the playoffs before turning 23 years old. @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:09 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant has 16pts and 1 assist in this 4th qtr – 12:08 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

My childhood friends aren’t big NBA fans, but they have fallen in love with Ja Morant and are making plans to see him play in-person next season. 😂 He has easily become one of the most entertaining players in the league. – 12:08 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clutch time has been dominated by Steph Curry and Ja Morant. Curry has 8 of the Warriors 10 points on 3-of-5 FG per @ESPNStatsInfo. Morant has 11 of the Grizzlies 13 points and all 4 of their made FG in clutch time so far. – 12:07 AM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

That’s 11 consecutive points scored for Ja Morant over the last three-and-a-half minutes. – 12:07 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Ja Morant: 2nd 40-point game in his playoff career (only player with even one in Grizzlies history). @ESPNStatsInfo – 12:06 AM

Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA

What else is there to say about Ja Morant? – 12:05 AM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

If anyone not in the NBA tried to guard Ja Morant in space, their legs would combust. – 12:04 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant up to 39 points. Lack of Gary Payton II looms massive late in this game as Morant isolates every play. – 12:04 AM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Ja Morant!!! – 12:03 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Ja Morant is that dude. And he’s 22. 😳 – 12:03 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

BEST Ja Morant comp? I get a lot of Allen Iverson vibes, but I feel he’s a AI combined with someone else and I can’t put my finger on it. – 12:02 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant is extremely frustrated with a no call on the last Grizzlies’ offensive possession in which he drove and didn’t get the call. – 12:01 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

With 31 points, Ja Morant (22, 266 days) is the 2nd-youngest player to average 30 PPG in his team’s first 5 home games of a postseason. The Grizzlies star trails only Kevin Durant (22 years, 216 days) in 2011.

Source: Elias Sports Bureau – 11:56 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Let’s see what Ja Morant can do with one eye… – 11:54 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is checking back in. Grizzlies down 3 with 8:55 left – 11:43 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant just checked into the game. – 11:43 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant is back on the bench – 11:42 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant is back near the court but still getting his eye looked at in the tunnel. – 11:39 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Ja Morant back on the Grizzlies bench after eye injury – 11:37 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant went right to the locker room after that third quarter buzzer. Something up with his left eye. Possibly a contact problem. But he was telling the bench he couldn’t see out of his left eye as he walked off. – 11:32 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant was pointing at his left eye as he walked off the court at the end of the third quarter.

“I can’t see,” he said – 11:31 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Ja Morant just said “I can’t see” as he made his way to the bench at the end of the third. He’s heading back to the locker room. He was hit in his left eye. – 11:31 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant just left to head back into the locker room to have his left eye looked at. – 11:31 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ja Morant says he can’t see out of his left eye. – 11:31 PM

Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST

Ja Morant has created, assisted, or scored 47 of the Grizzlies’ 74 points through 28 minutes of action in Game 2. – 11:26 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The spin, the mid-air adjustment across his body, how close he is to the ground when he shoots it – all around amazing play by Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/HCO3UEzv9j – 11:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ja Morant’s going to need 50 for Memphis to win

But he can’t play to *just* get 50.

That 14 and 5 dimes Morant had in first quarter worked much better than the 9 and no dimes Morant had in second quarter – 10:52 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

Grizzlies up 5 on the strength of a phenomenal Ja Morant half & a very good one from Jaren Jackson Jr. But it doesn’t feel sustainable. No Dillon and hobbled Bane putting so much pressure on Melton/Ziaire – both of whom were OK, all in all. Still, gonna need 40+ from Ja to win. – 10:52 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

HALFTIME: Warriors trail the Grizzlies, 56-51. With GPII out, Golden State has little answer for Ja Morant, who has 23 points. – 10:49 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

JA so damn tough!!!! There’s no way Ja should even have been in MIP talks. This guy is a flat out ⭐️ and always have been!! Real basketball 🧠s know. Not the majority of dweebs who don’t even watch basketball on those voting ballots. – 10:49 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies lead the Warriors 56-51 at halftime. Golden State went 4-18 from 3-point range and turned the ball over 11 times. Ja Morant has 23 points for Memphis, Stephen Curry leads the Warriors with 15 points. Draymond Green is playing with one eye. Gary Payton II is out. – 10:48 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Ja Morant with 23 first half points. Hit a couple 3s, took five, but remained relentless attacking the rim despite the Warriors’ sagging scheme. Seven free throws. Grizzlies up five. – 10:48 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

That burst of speed from Ja Morant is wild… don’t know how you guard that. – 10:47 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51

Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.

Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?

Morant has 23 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 12. Curry with 15. – 10:47 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Ja Morant invents new angles to shoot from. – 10:44 PM

Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston

You can’t play both Ja Morant and Ziaire Williams together and expect any kind of coherent defense. Not gonna happen. – 10:43 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Ja Morant is an astounding athlete. It blows my mind every time I see these insane midair acrobatics of his. It looked like he turned off the gravity on that dunk. – 10:42 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Every game we see how high Ja Morant can fly! – 10:42 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

J Poole got so much wiggle. Game! – 10:26 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Per @Golden State Warriors PR: Gary Payton II (left elbow) will not return to tonight’s game. Warriors are without their best defender on Ja Morant. – 10:23 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

My GOODNESS Wiggs!!!!!! – 10:21 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Grizzlies lead the Warriors 33-25 after one. Ja Morant (14 points) and Jaren Jackson Jr. (10 points) are already in double-figures. Stephen Curry has 11 points for Golden State. Draymond Green and Gary Payton II are still in the locker room. pic.twitter.com/rrkXqnaBjb – 10:15 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Grizzlies up 33-25 after the 1st qtr.

Ja Morant: 14pts, 5 assists, 2stl

(back-to-back 1st qtrs for Morant w/ 14pts)

Jackson Jr: 10pts, 3 reb – 10:15 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant combined to score the final 11 Grizzlies points of the first quarter. Those two have worked better together these past 2 games than maybe any other time in their careers. – 10:15 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies are getting and will continue to get good looks on 3s. It’s as simple as a make or miss game for them. Golden State is choosing to take away the paint (and it should). Ja Morant has made two 3-pointers. Grizzlies 3-9 on 3-pointers so far. – 9:58 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

JJJ and Ja Morant triples to start. WooWeee. Here we go. – 9:43 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant be wearing sneakers that dudes DREAM of hooping in …

smh 🔥🤦🏽‍♂️ – 9:36 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for @YahooSports: It’s subtle, but it’s obvious. Tatum/Ja/Luka. The changing of the guard is here, and we haven’t missed LeBron in these playoffs: yhoo.it/38NCV0s – 8:39 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

JB cooking!! And that was nasty 🤮🤮🤮 – 7:18 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Only four players in NBA history have had a 4-year span w/ at least a +10 Box Plus-Minus:

Michael Jordan EIGHT times

LeBron James FIVE times

Giannis the last 4 years

Jokić the last 4 years

That feels statistically significant. – 6:13 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

MOOD!!!!!! 😁 @LFC 🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 pic.twitter.com/egf6EsK4fE – 5:05 PM

LeBron James @KingJames

PARIS HERE WE COME!!!!!!!! @LFC 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴🔴 – 4:55 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

For game one against the Grizzlies, the Warriors have opted to start Gary Payton II on Ja Morant. Jordan Poole will come off the bench. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/01/gar… – 4:00 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

Latest NBA Player Power Rankings on @Sportscasting19:

10. Ja Morant

9. Deandre Ayton

8. Stephen Curry

7. Jayson Tatum

6. Chris Paul

5.

4.

3.

2.

1.

Full rankings from @fromal09: https://t.co/Wbht0kqEQL pic.twitter.com/5p7bsb7C4e – 2:46 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2021, the @Golden State Warriors Draymond Green had 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 15 assists in a 123-108 win over the Pelicans.

It was Green’s seventh 15-assist game of the season, breaking a tie with LeBron James for the most such games in a single season by a non-guard. pic.twitter.com/D9S4N7ijK0 – 1:01 PM

Nick DePaula @NickDePaula

Nike just released @FAMU_MBB’s jerseys at retail — the 1st HBCU jersey to feature @LeBron James‘ Crown logo:

@FAMU_1887 is the only “LeBron School” in college sports, as part of Nike’s 6-year partnership with @FAMUAthletics. pic.twitter.com/1snH127zCK – 12:39 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors are giving Ja Morant the same playoff treatment they gave to prime Russell Westbrook in 2016

theathletic.com/3289532/2022/0… – 10:22 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

James Harden now has 18 career playoff games in which he’s shot less than 40% from the field and committed five or more turnovers.

Since the NBA began tracking individual turnovers in 1977-78, only LeBron James (22) and Russell Westbrook (20) have recorded more such games. pic.twitter.com/S1qLtzrsx0 – 9:31 AM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Highest postseason scoring averages in NBA History:

1. Luka Doncic: 33.4 point per game

1. Michael Jordan: 33.4 PPG

3. Allen Iverson: 29.7 PPG

4. Kevin Durant: 29.4 PPG

5. Jerry West: 29.1 PPG

6. LeBron James: 28.7 PPG – 8:35 AM

