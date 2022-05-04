ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, TX

New H-E-B coming to Georgetown

By Daniel Gravois
KXAN
KXAN
 6 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Shoppers in Georgetown get a new supermarket soon. H-E-B breaks ground Wednesday on its store in Wolf Lakes Village.

It’s one part of the 164-acre development on the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.

The Austin Business Journal reported Aug. 10, that the developers of Wolf Lakes Village had lined up four elements for the site.

  • 14 acres for a 336-unit multifamily development
  • 12 acres for more than 300 multifamily townhomes
  • 12 acres for Ascension Seton to build a 60,000-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgical center
  • 15 acres for HEB to build a 117,000-square-foot flagship grocery store
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457yF6_0fSS0Jka00
    HEB broke ground on a new store Wednesday in the Wolf Lake Village area of Georgetown. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kZaB_0fSS0Jka00
    HEB broke ground on a new store Wednesday in the Wolf Lake Village area of Georgetown. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qsGlR_0fSS0Jka00
    HEB broke ground on a new store Wednesday in the Wolf Lake Village area of Georgetown. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZBah_0fSS0Jka00
    HEB broke ground on a new store Wednesday in the Wolf Lake Village area of Georgetown. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

The ABJ reported in August the new H-E-B will replace the store on the other side of University Avenue on the east side of I-35.

“We are excited about growing with Georgetown and look forward to building a beautiful new store with all of the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” H-E-B spokeswoman Leslie Sweet said in a statement to the ABJ.

Comments / 3

KXAN

KXAN

