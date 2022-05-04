New H-E-B coming to Georgetown
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Shoppers in Georgetown get a new supermarket soon. H-E-B breaks ground Wednesday on its store in Wolf Lakes Village.
It’s one part of the 164-acre development on the northwest corner of Interstate 35 and State Highway 29.
The Austin Business Journal reported Aug. 10, that the developers of Wolf Lakes Village had lined up four elements for the site.
- 14 acres for a 336-unit multifamily development
- 12 acres for more than 300 multifamily townhomes
- 12 acres for Ascension Seton to build a 60,000-square-foot medical office building and ambulatory surgical center
- 15 acres for HEB to build a 117,000-square-foot flagship grocery store
The ABJ reported in August the new H-E-B will replace the store on the other side of University Avenue on the east side of I-35.
“We are excited about growing with Georgetown and look forward to building a beautiful new store with all of the quality products and innovative services H-E-B customers have come to love and expect,” H-E-B spokeswoman Leslie Sweet said in a statement to the ABJ.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.
Comments / 3