Danbury Mayor Launches Youtube Series to Keep Public Informed

For several decades, One Times Square, the wedge-shaped building on the corner of 42nd Street and Broadway famous for the New Year’s Eve ball drop, has struggled to balance advertising with anything else. Built by the New York Times in 1904 and briefly used as the paper’s headquarters, the 26-story tower has prominently displayed ads on its façade since the 1920s, when the Zipper, a five-foot-high ribbon of illuminated headlines, first encircled its base. But it wasn’t until 1995, when Lehman Brothers bought the building and then sold it to Jamestown Properties, that advertising took over to the exclusion of pretty much everything else. Rather than spend money on a renovation of the shabby interiors, which had been mostly vacant since the 1970s, the new owners instead exploited the building’s position anchoring the southern edge of Times Square, turning the entire thing into a giant billboard. Yet if you walk by now, you will see that the ads have been stripped from three sides of the building, revealing a grimy façade covered with rusty brackets. That’s because Jamestown has gone all the way: It’s undertaking a $500 million redevelopment that will turn the inside of the building into ad space as well.

