ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

FOREX-Dollar just off 20-year highs, rally hinges on Fed signals

By Sujata Rao
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* Dollar trades just off two-decade highs

* Fed expected to deliver 50 bps rate hike later

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - The dollar index pulled further away from 20-year highs on Wednesday, having already priced the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates by a half-point later in the day and by some 250 basis points by year-end.

Currency markets have settled in to wait for the Fed’s 1800 GMT announcement and Chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference, having endured wild gyrations in recent weeks, with the dollar soaring to 20-year highs against a basket of currencies.

Money markets are betting the Fed will raise rates as high as 3.6% by end-2023 to tame inflation at 40-year highs. Having kicked off its hiking cycle in March, the Fed is seen delivering a 50 bps move on Wednesday, with two more half-point hikes priced for the next two meetings.

It may also announce when it will start reducing its $9 trillion balance sheet.

Those bets lifted the dollar index 5% last month to around 103.93. It has since slipped 0.3% off those levels and by 00830 GMT, was at 103.39, slightly lower on the day.

“A major correction in the dollar would happen only if the Fed pushes back against hawkish market pricing and until they do that, there is a degree of freedom for markets to reprice the terminal rate to 4%,” ING Bank strategist Francesco Pesole.

“We are also in a situation where if you let go of dollar positions, where do you put your money?,” Pesole said, noting the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on Europe and the economic slowdown in China.

Dollar strength has weighed on other currencies, pushing the euro last week to two-decade lows around $1.0469. It stood at $1.0512 on Wednesday.

“The fundamentals, the interest rate difference, the growth outlook, the risk-off mood, all tend to favour the dollar,” said Gergely Majoros, member of the investment committee at Carmignac.

“A lot of factors point to a stronger dollar and weaker euro...in our global portfolio we have increased dollar positioning.”

Some note markets’ expectations of future U.S. inflation -- so-called breakevens -- derived from Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) have eased, with 5-year breakevens around 3.2%, versus April highs of 3.6%.

ING’s Pesole dismissed the moves, however.

“If the Fed provides an indication they will aggressively front-load the tightening cycle and the back end of the Treasury curve comes off a bit, that will be the indication that markets are starting to price the Fed getting ahead of the curve (on inflation),” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

What is a recession, and should Americans be worried?

A growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years as a result of the Russian war in Ukraine, red-hot inflation and an increasingly hawkish Federal Reserve. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Worried about a recession? Wells Fargo says to watch for this telltale sign

With the Federal Reserve taking an increasingly hawkish approach to tackling the highest inflation in 40 years, a growing number of Wall Street banks are forecasting an economic recession in coming years. Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank and Bank of America are among the firms predicting an economic downturn within the...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

The Fed Just Delivered Some Bad News for People With Debt

Rising rates could affect your current debt costs, and your ability to refinance. The Federal Reserve announced a half-percentage-point rate increase on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The benchmark rate is up from near 0% during the pandemic to between 0.75% and 1.00%. If you owe money, this is bad news...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Russia#U S Federal Reserve#Europe#Forex Dollar#Fed#The U S Federal Reserve#Gmt#Ing Bank
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
Daily Mail

Obama economist Steve Rattner says Biden's $1.9trillion American Rescue Plan will 'go down in history as an extraordinary policy mistake' that has put the U.S. 'behind the curve' on skyrocketing inflation

Obama-era economic advisor Stephen Rattner warned that the U.S. may be on track for a recession just as the race for 2024 kicks off, a conundrum he blames on 'poor economic policy' from President Biden, Congress and the Federal Reserve. 'Mounting evidence suggests a hard landing — in other words,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Money

Today's Average Mortgage Rate Slides Lower | May 6, 2022

House buyers applying for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage today can expect to see rates averaging 5.939%. The 30-year rate decreased 0.16 percentage points from yesterday. Other loan categories are also lower. The 15-year fixed-rate loan is averaging 4.976%, while the average rate on a 5/1 ARM is at 4.375%. The...
REAL ESTATE
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy