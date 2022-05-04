ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moldova ready for 'pessimistic' scenarios but sees no imminent threat of unrest

By Peter Graff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EPMik_0fSRz9wQ00

CHISINAU (Reuters) - Moldova sees no imminent threat of unrest spilling over from the war in Ukraine despite “provocations” by pro-Russian separatists in recent days, but has been making contingency plans for “pessimistic” scenarios, President Maia Sandu said on Wednesday.

Fears have grown in the past week that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine, after pro-Russian separatists in a breakaway region reported a number of attacks and explosions there, which they blamed on Kyiv.

Sandu and her pro-Western government have blamed incidents in the breakaway region on “pro-war” separatist factions. She has also denounced comments by a Russian general that one of Moscow’s war aims was to seize Ukrainian territory to link up with the separatists in Moldova.

Kyiv has accused Moscow of trying to drag Moldova into the war. The Kremlin has expressed “concern” over the situation in Moldova’s separatist region, where Russia has stationed hundreds of troops since the fall of the Soviet Union.

Asked on Wednesday whether she was worried about unrest in coming days, Sandu said through an interpreter: “We see no imminent threat for the nearest future, but of course we have contingency plans for such scenarios, which are less optimistic or which are pessimistic.”

She repeated her description of the unrest as “provocations” by separatists, and said Moldova’s police were doing what they could on their side of the Dniestr river to ensure stability.

She was speaking at a press conference alongside Charles Michel, president of the European Union’s council of national leaders, who visited to express solidarity with a country on the frontline of the Ukraine war.

Michel said the EU was considering additional military support to Moldova this year, although he declined to provide details.

‘NO PROVOCATIONS’

“We will help Moldova to strengthen your resilience,” said Michel. But he added: “We do think it’s important to avoid any escalation. It’s not intelligent to express provocative statements about the situation in Moldova.”

Moldova, a country of around 2.6 million people wedged between Ukraine and Romania, has taken a decisive pro-Western political turn since Sandu took office at the end of 2020, defeating a Moscow-aligned incumbent.

The country has an ethnic Romanian majority but a large and influential Russian-speaking minority, and close economic ties to Moscow. A brief war in the early 1990s saw separatists declare an independent state in a Russian-speaking area along the Dniestr river, a conflict that has never been resolved.

Sandu’s government applied to join the EU on March 3 this year, a week after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russian TV news broadcasts are banned in Moldova, and in recent weeks it banned the orange and black ribbon worn by supporters of the Russian invasion, after a parliamentary vote boycotted by the pro-Russian opposition.

Michel said the EU was working hard to evaluate Moldova’s application to join the bloc, although he described the procedure as “complex”.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
Person
Charles Michel
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Moldova#Chisinau#Pro Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin
The Independent

Zelensky says he’s had 10 attempts on his life: ‘It means there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the assassination attempts against him do not worry him as much as the torture and war crimes being reported in his besieged country.Mr Zelensky added that getting used to a war is the worst possible habit, as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine inched closer to the 70th day mark this week.“Well, that’s 10 assassination attempts, means that there’s only 10 people willing to have me killed,” Mr Zelensky said, according to Channel 9.“That’s not bad, when people are being tortured, when the bodies of people are found in the wells... I think,...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Russia issues new warning to Sweden and Finland over joining NATO as poll shows 57 per cent of Swedes now want to sign up and Finland today begins debating whether to join

Russia has issued a fresh warning to Finland and Sweden over joining NATO, as the two countries draw closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Maria Zakharova, spokesman for Russia's foreign ministry, said today that both countries have been informed 'what it will lead to' if they abandon decades-old neutrality agreements and become NATO members.
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

424K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy