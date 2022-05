Antonio Conte believes it suits his side to go “face-to-face” with an attacking team while Jürgen Klopp considers this “the biggest challenge for protection we have faced for a long time” due to Tottenham’s counter-attacking quality. It may prove a decisive weekend for both clubs’ Premier League aspirations but form favours the title contenders. Liverpool have lost only one of their past 18 league games against Spurs and have scored more goals in this campaign – 139 – than any in the club’s illustrious history. Mohamed Salah is in line to make his 250th appearance for the club. His previous 249 have yielded 155 goals. Andy Hunter.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO