OU and Athens holds special memories for a forever Miss America

Fate has intervened in Laurel Schaefer-Bozoukoff’s life at least twice in the past 50 years.

And both of those twists of fate involved Ohio University and Athens.

Flashback to 1970.

Coming off a top-ten finish in her second try for the Miss Ohio crown in 1969, Schaefer-Bozoukoff entered the 1970 Miss Ohio University Pageant.

She finished first runner up.

However, that second-place finish ultimately turned out to be a blessing in disguise for her.

Since she did not qualify, residency wise, for any remaining local competitions, Schaefer-Bozoukoff pretty much figured her pageant days in the Miss America system were done.

However, a phone conversation with the long-time director of the state competition, Denny Keller, proved to be just the twist of fate Schaefer-Bozoukoff would need.

During that phone call, Keller invited Schaefer-Bozoukoff to perform during that year’s Miss Ohio pageant. It was an offer that she eagerly accepted — and learned from.

“It was the best thing that I could have done,” she said, noting that she initially figured it would be a way to “kick start” her entertainment career.

What she didn’t anticipate from performing in that year’s state competition was learning from watching, rather than participating, in the pageant.

“I was cognizant of watching the different contestants go through each area of competition and I felt that the girls needed to relax,” she said.

Following that, Schaefer-Bozoukoff decided she wanted to give the pageant one more try.

“I didn’t want to be 70 years old and watch the pageant and think ‘what could have happened’ if I had competed one last time,” Schaefer-Bozoukoff said.

But, if she was going to compete once again, she was going to do things differently and on her terms.

“I decided that if I was going to do it, I was going to do it my way,” she said, noting that by the time the state competition came around in the summer of 1971, “I was authentic, I was myself and I felt comfortable in my own skin.”

Part of that change included Schaefer-Bozoukoff forgoing singing a pop vocal for talent and switching to her preferred choice of song. She performed ‘And This Is My Beloved,’ on both the state and national stages. It was a song and style of music she felt more comfortable with and that proved to be exactly what the judges were looking for.

After competing at the state level twice previously, the third time was the charm, as she won both Miss Ohio in June and ultimately the Miss America title in September of 1971.

She was graduated in May 1971 from Ohio University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a double major in theater arts, making her one of the few national winners of that era who had already graduated from college when they won the coveted prize.

While she has spent most of her years post-Miss America in California, she has returned to Ohio many times in the past five decades. Her most recent visit was to Mansfield last June when she served on the judges panel that crowned the 2021 state titleholder, Lora Current. She was also honored at the state competition — and later at the national pageant in Connecticut in December of 2021 — for her 50th anniversary of winning both titles.

She has also donated a scholarship that bears her name to the Miss Ohio Scholarship Competition and the theater department at OU.

The Laurel Schaefer-Bozoukoff scholarship at OU is given annually to an outstanding freshman majoring in the performing arts at the theater school.

She also returned to OU more than 20 years ago to serve with Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Mike Schmidt as co-chair of the university’s 21st Century fundraising campaign.

As Schaefer-Bozoukoff fondly noted, Athens and OU will both always hold a special place in her heart.

And it’s also where another twist of fate in her life occurred on the same campus that set the course for her year of service as Miss America 1972.

This second twist, though, would take more than 40 years to come full circle and eventually provide her the happy ending she had been seeking in her personal life.

Galbreath Chapel was the place.

Before she won either of her famous crowns, Schaefer-Bozoukoff was a lieutenant colonel of Angel Flight, the women’s support group of the Air Force ROTC. In that role, she met a man who more than 40 years later would re-enter her life in a far more meaningful way than a chance encounter provided.

That man was Michael Bozoukoff, a then ROTC cadet, who later made his career serving for 20 years as an officer in the Air Force and then worked for 20 more years as an aerospace contractor.

While the two actually did not even have a conversation, it was definitely a memorable experience that would later alter the course of their lives.

That significant first awareness of each other or what Schaefer-Bozoukoff affectionately refers to as, “the gaze,” happened in May of their senior year at OU in 1971, just weeks before they graduated.

“Only our eyes met,” she said.

“Michael had turned to a fellow ROTC cadet to ask, ‘Who is that stunning lady?’ The cadet responded, ‘Oh, that’s Laurie Schaefer, but she’s not available.’ Ironically, I was available, but Michael, being respectful and a gentleman, never pursued any conversation or an invitation to go for coffee.”

Flash forward to 2014.

That’s when destiny in the form of a letter sent to the former Miss America would impact both of their lives forever more.

Some 40-plus years after that brief first encounter, Michael attempted to reconnect with people from his college years.

Of course, Schaefer-Bozoukoff was definitely on his list of people he wanted to try to contact.

It took awhile for Schaefer-Bozoukoff to respond to that letter, but the rest is history.

“It was 43 years later, after Michael’s first wife had passed, and he was trying to connect with those he recalled from his past that he remembered that time at the college chapel and that momentary connection. He Googled me and was surprised to see where life had taken me, but was very intrigued that I had left a 40-plus-year career in the entertainment industry to become an educator for the military as a certified brain injury (specialist).”

He was then inspired to write her that letter and sent it to Camp LeJeune, NC, where she was now working, in hopes that he could reconnect with the woman he had only so briefly gazed upon more than four decades earlier.

That was in February 2014 and that letter initiated a friendship, courtship, engagement and, eventually a wedding in 2015.

“It took me a few weeks to respond to the letter as I wanted to make sure this was not simply an autograph seeker,” she said, adding that Michael hadn’t even realized his future wife was a former Miss America until he had Googled her.

“Our friendship developed through emails and texts and then after a few months we decided to start talking on the phone and would have frequent three-to-four hour calls several times a week. We shared our experiences, philosophies and expectations. “

Those calls then inspired a desire for the two to meet in person and Michael flew from Washington State to North Carolina for an in-person visit.

“Those cross-country trips became monthly visits and by November 2014 we planned a road trip from North Carolina to Ohio to be with my family for Thanksgiving.”

It was then, at the site of their first meeting, that ‘The Gaze’ turned into ‘The Proposal.’

“On our way, we stopped in Athens to visit the campus and while visiting Galbreath Chapel, Michael recalled that significant moment in 1971 when our eyes had met and forever left an impression on both of us. Michael got down on his knee and proposed and six months later we married on May 2, 2015,” she said.

The couple, who just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, now live in Leavenworth, WA. They also have a home in Burbank, CA, the same home Schaefer-Bozoukoff lived in before moving to North Carolina.

As for Schaefer-Bozoukoff, it’s obvious OU and Athens will always hold a meaningful place in her heart.

“I always loved that area and part of it was because of some of the wonderful areas in Southern Ohio, especially in the fall. It was a wonderful four years i spent there,” Schaefer-Bozoukoff said.

She noted that as a young girl, her father, who passed away when she was only 10, used to take the Schaefer family for a drive on many Sundays and they would often find themselves in the Athens area, especially in autumn.

So it was fitting that Schaefer-Bozoukoff would spend her college years in the town she loved visiting as a child.

As for the present, Schaefer-Bozoukoff still runs her own casting agency, Creative Casting Services, and she is currently working on her 15th 3-D animated feature film.

She also just recently discovered a journal she had kept that documented her year of service as Miss America.

She intends to one day write a book recalling that year and her life after wearing the crown.

Based on her experiences as Miss America and the twists and turns her life has taken along the way, that should be one interesting book that will illustrate both the importance of following your heart and the impact fate has in shaping a person’s life story.