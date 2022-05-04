ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social media users are sharing their abortion stories as Roe v. Wade appears on the brink of being overturned: 'This is the face of a woman whose had an abortion'

By Waiyee Yip
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse in reaction to the leaked Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) document.

Ty O'Neil/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

  • People are sharing their abortion stories online, after news that Roe v. Wade may be overturned .
  • They are sharing these stories in hopes that women will continue to have abortion rights, they say.
  • "This is the face of a woman whose had an abortion," a TikToker wrote in a video caption .

"I'm a woman who's had two abortions. It was hard, but I don't regret it."

That's what TikToker Rocio Castillo said in a video on Tuesday, which has received more than 6,000 views.

"Both times, I deserved safe, legal abortions. It doesn't matter why I had them. I'm sharing because I think we need to start putting faces to the women who had them," she continued in the clip.

According to her video, she had an abortion at 20 when she was in an "unsafe, unhealthy, bad relationship." When she was 29, she had a second abortion because her unborn daughter was "really sick."

@chiomcastillo This is the face of a woman whose had an abortion. #abortion #tfmr #abortionrights #roevwade #womensrights ♬ original sound - Rocio Castillo

Castillo is among dozens of social media users sharing their abortion stories online in the wake of news that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade .

Across TikTok and Twitter, people spoke about how they have had abortions in the past — and that all women should continue to have the choice to do so going forward.

"When the procedure happened, I quite literally felt the life sucked from my body. And I went hysterical," TikToker Jennifer Arroyo said in her video on Tuesday, recounting an abortion she had in 2014.

"I made that decision because it was the best decision at the moment. And as much as it hurt, I don't regret it," she added, describing this TikTok as the "hardest video I have ever made."

"My abortion is as personal as my birth, and just as much my right as an American woman. Don't stay silent," she captioned her video, which has received close to 7,000 views.

@boriquarantina227 The hardest video i have ever made. My abortion is as personal as my birth. and just as much my right as an American Woman. Don't stay silent #roevwade #abortionisessentialhealthcare #mybodymychoice #LIKEABOMBSHELL #FORDfortheBuilders #momtok ♬ original sound - Jennifer Arroyo

The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case provided the legal precedent that makes abortion legal in the US. However, according to a leaked draft opinion published by Politico on Monday, the Supreme Court is planning to overturn the case.

Although the court has not issued its final ruling on the matter, overturning Roe v. Wade could have broad ramifications for people seeking abortions and those promoting access to the service.

On Twitter, a user with the handle @msleen_1970 tweeted about how abortion rights are "near and dear to my heart."

"If abortion wasn't legal when I was 14 years old, I would've been forced to carry a child when I was [raped] by a member of my own family," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @allycatraz87 said in a thread that she had an abortion when she was 20 years old, information which she says she never shared publicly before.

"If I didn't have access to proper care and the ability to choose what course I wanted to take, I would be a resentful parent to a fourteen-year-old today. I don't want to resent any children I may have. Every child deserves a home to a family that wants them," she continued.

"Overturning Roe v. Wade will not eliminate abortions. It will eliminate safe abortions. How many people will be injured and die because they couldn't choose their own path?"

Read the original article on Insider

