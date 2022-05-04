ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwnZo00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metropolitan area, located in California, a total of 787,276 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,847 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader San Francisco metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marin County in California has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 36,991 confirmed infections in Marin County, or 14,211 for every 100,000 people.

Though Marin County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the San Francisco metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 111 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marin County, compared to 107 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in California where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Marin County, CA 14,211 36,991 111 288
2 San Francisco County, CA 15,840 137,813 99 857
3 Alameda County, CA 16,748 275,290 112 1,843
4 San Mateo County, CA 17,265 132,241 92 702
5 Contra Costa County, CA 18,084 204,941 115 1,300

