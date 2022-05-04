ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

These Are the Counties in the Macon, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwmh500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Macon metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 51,455 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,403 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Macon is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Macon metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Crawford County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,761 confirmed infections in Crawford County, or 14,266 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Crawford County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Macon metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 446 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Crawford County, below the 517 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Macon metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Crawford County, GA 14,266 1,761 446 55
2 Jones County, GA 17,665 5,043 378 108
3 Twiggs County, GA 18,566 1,538 833 69
4 Monroe County, GA 21,770 5,880 637 172
5 Bibb County, GA 24,258 37,233 511 784




