These Are the Counties in the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 37,715 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,684 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Blacksburg metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Floyd County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,559 confirmed infections in Floyd County, or 16,335 for every 100,000 people.

Though Floyd County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Blacksburg metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 313 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Floyd County, above the 242 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Floyd County, VA 16,335 2,559 313 49 2 Montgomery County, VA 19,274 18,888 155 152 3 Pulaski County, VA 21,187 7,253 400 137 4 Giles County, VA 24,194 4,068 297 50 5 Radford City, VA 28,060 4,947 301 53

