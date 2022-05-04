ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

These Are the Counties in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwZAW00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany-Schenectady-Troy metropolitan area, located in New York, a total of 181,204 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,580 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albany-Schenectady-Troy is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Schoharie County in New York has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,177 confirmed infections in Schoharie County, or 16,506 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Schoharie County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 115 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Schoharie County, below the 163 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany-Schenectady-Troy metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in New York where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Schoharie County, NY 16,506 5,177 115 36
2 Albany County, NY 19,932 61,276 168 518
3 Rensselaer County, NY 20,497 32,679 158 252
4 Saratoga County, NY 21,127 48,038 145 330
5 Schenectady County, NY 21,974 34,034 194 301

