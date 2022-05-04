These Are the Counties in the Albany, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Albany metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 34,009 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,213 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Albany is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Albany metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Baker County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 536 confirmed infections in Baker County, or 16,808 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Baker County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Albany metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 470 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Baker County, below the 522 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Albany metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Baker County, GA 16,808 536 470 15 2 Dougherty County, GA 21,527 19,600 546 497 3 Worth County, GA 22,323 4,611 571 118 4 Terrell County, GA 22,937 2,032 745 66 5 Lee County, GA 24,635 7,230 351 103

