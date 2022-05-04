ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

These Are the Counties in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwVdc00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Amarillo metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 65,677 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,933 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Amarillo, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Amarillo metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Randall County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 27,308 confirmed infections in Randall County, or 20,614 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Randall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Amarillo metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 370 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Randall County, below the 486 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Amarillo metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Randall County, TX 20,614 27,308 370 490
2 Carson County, TX 25,365 1,530 597 36
3 Oldham County, TX 27,033 565 287 6
4 Armstrong County, TX 27,505 527 470 9
5 Potter County, TX 29,568 35,747 611 739

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Amarillo, TX
Government
Randall County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Randall County, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Randall County, TX
Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Smoggiest Cities in America

While much of our freshwater resources are polluted, Americans are, for the most part, protected from potential health effects through drinking water standards and restrictions on fishing and swimming. It is much harder to avoid exposure to pollutants in the air. Air pollution increases the risk of lung infection, heart disease and cancer, and worsens […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

US Counties Where the Most People Own Their Homes

The American housing market took off during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The homeownership rate – or the share of housing units occupied by their owner – jumped by 2.6 percentage points from the first quarter to the second quarter of 2020, by far the largest increase ever recorded. By the end of […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy