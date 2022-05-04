ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

These Are the Counties in the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwTsA00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metropolitan area, located in Wisconsin, a total of 446,784 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,351 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Milwaukee metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Ozaukee County in Wisconsin has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 22,573 confirmed infections in Ozaukee County, or 25,569 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Ozaukee County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Milwaukee metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 211 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Ozaukee County, below the 248 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Wisconsin where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Ozaukee County, WI 25,569 22,573 211 186
2 Waukesha County, WI 28,497 113,670 274 1,091
3 Washington County, WI 28,509 38,354 253 341
4 Milwaukee County, WI 28,525 272,187 240 2,286

