These Are the Counties in the Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwOhl00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Cleveland-Elyria metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 445,347 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,600 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Cleveland-Elyria is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Cleveland metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Geauga County in Ohio has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 16,205 confirmed infections in Geauga County, or 17,247 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Geauga County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Cleveland metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 281 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Geauga County, below the 304 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Cleveland-Elyria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Ohio where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Geauga County, OH 17,247 16,205 281 264
2 Lake County, OH 21,483 49,421 320 737
3 Cuyahoga County, OH 21,707 272,158 302 3,781
4 Lorain County, OH 21,931 67,265 319 978
5 Medina County, OH 22,734 40,298 286 507

