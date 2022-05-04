These Are the Counties in the Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux Falls metropolitan area, located in South Dakota, a total of 76,002 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 29,754 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux Falls than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Sioux Falls metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Turner County in South Dakota has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,966 confirmed infections in Turner County, or 23,790 for every 100,000 people.

Though Turner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux Falls metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 750 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Turner County, above the 279 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux Falls metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Turner County, SD 23,790 1,966 750 62 2 McCook County, SD 24,333 1,341 563 31 3 Lincoln County, SD 28,279 15,529 186 102 4 Minnehaha County, SD 30,611 57,166 277 518

