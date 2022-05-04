ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

These Are the Counties in the Austin-Round Rock, TX Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwMwJ00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area, located in Texas, a total of 455,208 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,115 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Austin-Round Rock is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Austin metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Travis County in Texas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 224,310 confirmed infections in Travis County, or 18,643 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Travis County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Austin metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 144 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Travis County, below the 174 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Austin-Round Rock metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Texas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Travis County, TX 18,643 224,310 144 1,732
2 Williamson County, TX 25,496 134,380 177 935
3 Bastrop County, TX 26,412 21,810 288 238
4 Hays County, TX 29,612 60,453 243 497
5 Caldwell County, TX 34,432 14,255 423 175

