These Are the Counties in the Valdosta, GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Valdosta metropolitan area, located in Georgia, a total of 37,634 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,033 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Valdosta than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Valdosta metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lanier County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,264 confirmed infections in Lanier County, or 21,841 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Lanier County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Valdosta metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 232 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lanier County, below the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Valdosta metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lanier County, GA 21,841 2,264 232 24 2 Brooks County, GA 21,892 3,420 544 85 3 Echols County, GA 23,360 933 300 12 4 Lowndes County, GA 27,070 31,017 341 391

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .