These Are the Counties in the Terre Haute, IN Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Terre Haute metropolitan area, located in Indiana, a total of 45,105 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,484 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Terre Haute than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Terre Haute metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sullivan County in Indiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,281 confirmed infections in Sullivan County, or 25,399 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sullivan County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Terre Haute metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 366 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sullivan County, compared to 383 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Terre Haute metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sullivan County, IN 25,399 5,281 366 76 2 Clay County, IN 26,020 6,835 335 88 3 Vermillion County, IN 26,247 4,084 482 75 4 Vigo County, IN 26,840 28,905 383 413

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .