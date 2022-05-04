ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, MO

These Are the Counties in the St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwGdx00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the St. Joseph metropolitan area, which covers parts of Missouri and Kansas, a total of 33,437 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,374 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in St. Joseph than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader St. Joseph metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, DeKalb County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,213 confirmed infections in DeKalb County, or 17,614 for every 100,000 people.

Though DeKalb County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the St. Joseph metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 374 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in DeKalb County, compared to 360 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire St. Joseph metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 DeKalb County, MO 17,614 2,213 374 47
2 Buchanan County, MO 26,948 24,004 356 317
3 Andrew County, MO 27,438 4,775 333 58
4 Doniphan County, KS 31,605 2,445 440 34

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

