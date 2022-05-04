These Are the Parishes in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 119,608 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,461 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Lafayette, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, St. Martin Parish in Louisiana has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 12,285 confirmed infections in St. Martin Parish, or 22,855 for every 100,000 people.

Though St. Martin Parish has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Lafayette metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 348 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in St. Martin Parish, above the 300 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 St. Martin Parish, LA 22,855 12,285 348 187 2 Acadia Parish, LA 24,049 15,047 468 293 3 Vermilion Parish, LA 24,187 14,480 372 223 4 Lafayette Parish, LA 24,846 59,653 208 500 5 Iberia Parish, LA 24,959 18,143 363 264

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .