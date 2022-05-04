ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRwEsV00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 755,982 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,950 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pinellas County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 212,444 confirmed infections in Pinellas County, or 22,179 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pinellas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tampa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 349 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pinellas County, compared to 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Florida where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Pinellas County, FL 22,179 212,444 349 3,342
2 Hernando County, FL 23,115 42,230 597 1,091
3 Pasco County, FL 24,125 123,182 370 1,888
4 Hillsborough County, FL 27,423 378,126 274 3,779

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Redding, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
REDDING, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pinellas County, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Health
Pinellas County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Coronavirus
County
Pinellas County, FL
Tampa, FL
Coronavirus
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

The Oldest City Parks in America

Most people probably don’t realize it, but history might be practically in their backyard or just around the corner. Many towns and cities around the country are home not only to historical sites but also to municipal parks dating back centuries. Not only do these recreational areas give city dwellers a breather from congested urban […]
TRAVEL
24/7 Wall St.

The Smoggiest Cities in America

While much of our freshwater resources are polluted, Americans are, for the most part, protected from potential health effects through drinking water standards and restrictions on fishing and swimming. It is much harder to avoid exposure to pollutants in the air. Air pollution increases the risk of lung infection, heart disease and cancer, and worsens […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where Thefts Are Dropping

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, vehicle theft, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Hillsborough#Omicron#Americans
Virginian-Pilot

Team Rudee’s prepares to sail 1,000 miles from Florida to Virginia Beach. But first, a send-off celebration.

Wearing red shirts and carrying trays of coconut shrimp, servers at Rudee’s Restaurant turned Wednesday afternoon’s shift into a sailing pep rally for a catamaran parked by the docks. The boat is heading to the Worrell 1000 Race, which starts Monday in Hollywood, Florida, and ends May 21 in Virginia Beach. “It’s a special event that we’re lucky to be a part of,” said server Dana Ingham, as she ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy