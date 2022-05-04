These Are the Counties in the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 755,982 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,950 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Tampa metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Pinellas County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 212,444 confirmed infections in Pinellas County, or 22,179 for every 100,000 people.

Though Pinellas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Tampa metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 349 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Pinellas County, compared to 333 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Pinellas County, FL 22,179 212,444 349 3,342 2 Hernando County, FL 23,115 42,230 597 1,091 3 Pasco County, FL 24,125 123,182 370 1,888 4 Hillsborough County, FL 27,423 378,126 274 3,779

