These Are the Counties in the Peoria, IL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Peoria metropolitan area, located in Illinois, a total of 98,856 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,402 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Peoria than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Peoria metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Marshall County in Illinois has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,781 confirmed infections in Marshall County, or 23,580 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Marshall County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Peoria metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 263 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Marshall County, below the 309 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Peoria metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Marshall County, IL 23,580 2,781 263 31 2 Peoria County, IL 25,514 47,063 281 518 3 Woodford County, IL 26,929 10,453 286 111 4 Stark County, IL 27,582 1,517 600 33 5 Tazewell County, IL 27,674 37,042 347 464

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .