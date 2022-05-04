These Are the Counties in the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Virginia, a total of 86,676 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,289 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Kingsport metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Washington County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,824 confirmed infections in Washington County, or 25,409 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Washington County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Kingsport metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 393 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Washington County, below the 472 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Washington County, VA 25,409 13,824 393 214 2 Bristol City, VA 26,284 4,427 475 80 3 Scott County, VA 26,294 5,787 500 110 4 Sullivan County, TN 29,327 45,965 459 720 5 Hawkins County, TN 29,561 16,673 569 321

