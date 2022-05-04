These Are the Counties in the Jacksonville, FL Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jacksonville metropolitan area, located in Florida, a total of 402,736 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,297 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Jacksonville than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Jacksonville metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Clay County in Florida has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,601 confirmed infections in Clay County, or 25,858 for every 100,000 people.

Though Clay County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jacksonville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 412 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Clay County, above the 356 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jacksonville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Clay County, FL 25,858 53,601 412 854 2 St. Johns County, FL 26,757 63,014 240 566 3 Duval County, FL 27,607 255,152 368 3,403 4 Nassau County, FL 27,632 22,265 364 293 5 Baker County, FL 31,326 8,704 511 142

