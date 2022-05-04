ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IA

These Are the Counties in the Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRw6tw00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Des Moines-West Des Moines metropolitan area, located in Iowa, a total of 166,496 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,253 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Des Moines-West Des Moines than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Des Moines metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County in Iowa has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,167 confirmed infections in Madison County, or 19,931 for every 100,000 people.

Though Madison County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Des Moines metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 252 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Madison County, above the 231 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Des Moines-West Des Moines metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Iowa where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Madison County, IA 19,931 3,167 252 40
2 Guthrie County, IA 22,044 2,353 431 46
3 Warren County, IA 25,360 12,518 271 134
4 Polk County, IA 26,421 125,306 232 1,102
5 Dallas County, IA 27,561 23,152 171 144

Comments / 0

Community Policy