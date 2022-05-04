These Are the Counties in the Columbia, SC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Columbia metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 252,837 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 30,960 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Columbia than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Columbia metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Calhoun County in South Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,792 confirmed infections in Calhoun County, or 18,976 for every 100,000 people.

Though Calhoun County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Columbia metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 415 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Calhoun County, above the 283 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Columbia metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Calhoun County, SC 18,976 2,792 415 61 2 Saluda County, SC 19,498 3,958 374 76 3 Fairfield County, SC 26,325 5,979 471 107 4 Richland County, SC 30,042 122,652 231 943 5 Kershaw County, SC 33,430 21,516 398 256 6 Lexington County, SC 33,508 95,940 302 866

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .