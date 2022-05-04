ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRw48U00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 42,796 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,534 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,052 confirmed infections in Albemarle County, or 16,973 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 152 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 188 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Virginia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Albemarle County, VA 16,973 18,052 152 162
2 Nelson County, VA 17,196 2,547 236 35
3 Charlottesville City, VA 19,259 9,060 157 74
4 Fluvanna County, VA 19,679 5,172 167 44
5 Greene County, VA 20,572 3,993 314 61
6 Buckingham County, VA 23,359 3,972 335 57

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Charlottesville, VA
Government
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
County
Albemarle County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Albemarle County, VA
Health
State
Virginia State
Charlottesville, VA
Coronavirus
Albemarle County, VA
Government
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: Redding, CA Metro Area Among the Safest in America

The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
REDDING, CA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State

It’s not hard to see what makes sandwiches so popular. Whether hot or cold, sandwiches are usually quick to make and always satisfying. They can make a full dinner, a working lunch, or a fast breakfast as you hurry off to work. (Here’s a list of the best breakfast sandwich in every state.) And you […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy