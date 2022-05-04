These Are the Counties in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 42,796 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 18,534 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Albemarle County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,052 confirmed infections in Albemarle County, or 16,973 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Albemarle County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 152 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Albemarle County, below the 188 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Albemarle County, VA 16,973 18,052 152 162 2 Nelson County, VA 17,196 2,547 236 35 3 Charlottesville City, VA 19,259 9,060 157 74 4 Fluvanna County, VA 19,679 5,172 167 44 5 Greene County, VA 20,572 3,993 314 61 6 Buckingham County, VA 23,359 3,972 335 57

