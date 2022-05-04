These Are the Counties in the Wichita, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 181,028 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,120 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Wichita than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Wichita metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sumner County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,710 confirmed infections in Sumner County, or 24,604 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sumner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 310 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sumner County, above the 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sumner County, KS 24,604 5,710 310 72 2 Kingman County, KS 26,252 1,961 375 28 3 Harvey County, KS 27,790 9,603 359 124 4 Sedgwick County, KS 28,266 144,742 273 1,399 5 Butler County, KS 28,603 19,012 284 189

