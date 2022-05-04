ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRw0ba00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 148,065 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,821 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,326 confirmed infections in Dade County, or 20,497 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 173 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 322 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Georgia where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dade County, GA 20,497 3,326 173 28
2 Catoosa County, GA 22,082 14,640 247 164
3 Walker County, GA 24,555 16,900 347 239
4 Hamilton County, TN 28,000 100,113 321 1,147
5 Sequatchie County, TN 28,676 4,224 462 68
6 Marion County, TN 31,186 8,862 465 132

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

