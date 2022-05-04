ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

These Are the Counties in the Topeka, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRvzt500 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Topeka metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 62,558 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,819 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Topeka than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Topeka metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wabaunsee County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,638 confirmed infections in Wabaunsee County, or 23,780 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wabaunsee County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Topeka metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 334 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wabaunsee County, compared to 342 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Topeka metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wabaunsee County, KS 23,780 1,638 334 23
2 Osage County, KS 24,625 3,911 346 55
3 Jefferson County, KS 25,344 4,787 339 64
4 Shawnee County, KS 27,107 48,327 351 625
5 Jackson County, KS 29,246 3,895 225 30

