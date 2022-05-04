ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRvy0M00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,040,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,112 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 406,765 confirmed infections in Wayne County, or 23,094 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wayne County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 451 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, above the 404 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Michigan where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Wayne County, MI 23,094 406,765 451 7,940
2 Lapeer County, MI 23,112 20,385 474 418
3 Oakland County, MI 23,402 292,717 307 3,837
4 Livingston County, MI 24,752 46,654 238 449
5 St. Clair County, MI 25,687 40,987 523 834
6 Macomb County, MI 26,874 233,453 455 3,956

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Dearborn, MI
Coronavirus
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
City
Dearborn, MI
Wayne County, MI
Government
Dearborn, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
Wayne County, MI
Health
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in North Dakota With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 80.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3. More than 986,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 3. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
BISMARCK, ND
24/7 Wall St.

The Smoggiest Cities in America

While much of our freshwater resources are polluted, Americans are, for the most part, protected from potential health effects through drinking water standards and restrictions on fishing and swimming. It is much harder to avoid exposure to pollutants in the air. Air pollution increases the risk of lung infection, heart disease and cancer, and worsens […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The US City With the Widest Income Gap

Day after day, Americans are reminded about the gulf between the very rich and the poor. The U.S. currently is home to scores of billionaires, led by Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Warren Buffet. A the same time, millions of Americans live below the poverty line. Recently headlines have shown that low wages […]
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

The City With the Most Expensive Groceries in Every State

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive, on average, than it was a year ago, and consumers are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a single adult can […]
FOOD & DRINKS
24/7 Wall St.

Most Iconic Sandwich in Every State

It’s not hard to see what makes sandwiches so popular. Whether hot or cold, sandwiches are usually quick to make and always satisfying. They can make a full dinner, a working lunch, or a fast breakfast as you hurry off to work. (Here’s a list of the best breakfast sandwich in every state.) And you […]
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy