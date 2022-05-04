These Are the Counties in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,040,961 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,112 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Wayne County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 406,765 confirmed infections in Wayne County, or 23,094 for every 100,000 people.

Though Wayne County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 451 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Wayne County, above the 404 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Wayne County, MI 23,094 406,765 451 7,940 2 Lapeer County, MI 23,112 20,385 474 418 3 Oakland County, MI 23,402 292,717 307 3,837 4 Livingston County, MI 24,752 46,654 238 449 5 St. Clair County, MI 25,687 40,987 523 834 6 Macomb County, MI 26,874 233,453 455 3,956

