Jackson, MS

These Are the Counties in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRvx7d00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 135,350 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,325 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 52,391 confirmed infections in Hinds County, or 21,669 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hinds County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, compared to 342 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Hinds County, MS 21,669 52,391 327 791
2 Madison County, MS 23,265 24,079 318 329
3 Rankin County, MS 24,203 36,604 322 487
4 Copiah County, MS 25,124 7,216 421 121
5 Simpson County, MS 25,904 7,013 547 148
6 Yazoo County, MS 28,766 8,047 382 107

Comments / 0

YORK COUNTY, SC
