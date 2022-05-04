ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Are the Counties in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRvwEu00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 169,518 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,615 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,223 confirmed infections in Stokes County, or 24,448 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 377 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 237 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Stokes County, NC 24,448 11,223 377 173
2 Forsyth County, NC 25,010 92,930 214 794
3 Davidson County, NC 26,246 43,217 240 395
4 Davie County, NC 26,684 11,205 224 94
5 Yadkin County, NC 29,053 10,943 303 114

Comments / 0

