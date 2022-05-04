These Are the Counties in the Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Sioux City metropolitan area, which covers parts of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, a total of 45,904 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,214 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Sioux City than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Sioux City metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dixon County in Nebraska has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 1,200 confirmed infections in Dixon County, or 20,884 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dixon County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Sioux City metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 174 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dixon County, below the 338 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Sioux City metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dixon County, NE 20,884 1,200 174 10 2 Union County, SD 21,810 2,716 410 51 3 Plymouth County, IA 25,261 6,325 399 100 4 Woodbury County, IA 28,140 28,815 331 339 5 Dakota County, NE 33,706 6,848 345 70

