These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 112,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,418 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Springfield, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,815 confirmed infections in Dallas County, or 23,123 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 436 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dallas County, MO 23,123 3,815 436 72 2 Webster County, MO 23,736 9,039 389 148 3 Greene County, MO 24,352 70,239 359 1,036 4 Christian County, MO 24,794 20,895 311 262 5 Polk County, MO 25,519 8,051 342 108

