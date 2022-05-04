ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

These Are the Counties in the Springfield, MO Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BRmbi_0fSRvuTS00 Since the first case of the omicron variant was detected in the U.S., new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs. To date, 80,481,240 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with the virus -- and over 980,000 have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Springfield metropolitan area, located in Missouri, a total of 112,039 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,418 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 24,599 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Springfield, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Springfield metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dallas County in Missouri has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,815 confirmed infections in Dallas County, or 23,123 for every 100,000 people.

Though Dallas County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Springfield metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 436 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dallas County, above the 354 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Springfield metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of May 2, 2022.

These are all the counties in Missouri where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dallas County, MO 23,123 3,815 436 72
2 Webster County, MO 23,736 9,039 389 148
3 Greene County, MO 24,352 70,239 359 1,036
4 Christian County, MO 24,794 20,895 311 262
5 Polk County, MO 25,519 8,051 342 108

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19 This Month

The United States is bracing to reach 1 million COVID-19-related deaths, a figure the nation could hit in the coming weeks. So far, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed 993,744 people in the U.S., with over 11,740 deaths in the past four weeks alone, according to Johns Hopkins University – but some states are deadlier than […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Springfield, MO
Coronavirus
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
County
Dallas County, MO
Dallas County, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
Springfield, MO
Health
Dallas County, MO
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Metropolitan Areas#Financial Advisors#Dallas#Omicron#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 425,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.7 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

114K+
Followers
73K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy