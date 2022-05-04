ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

This Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s honor Kansas educators as true professionals

By Mark Schaukowitch
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VYJJj_0fSRvWU800

We should definitely appreciate our teachers, writes Mark Schaukowitch. But that means first and foremost recognizing them as professionals. (Getty Images)

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark Schaukowitch is a former adjunct professor who taught social advocacy and ethical life at the University of South Carolina. He currently resides in Plainville and works in health care.

What do we appreciate teachers for? The answer should be obvious. Kansas public school teachers are dedicated professionals. So dedicated, in fact, they often go well beyond the call of duty, devoting their own time and money to the development of the next generation.

Over this Teacher Appreciation Week, students will undoubtedly bring apples, cards and other small tokens of appreciation to all our teachers. But these acts of kindness sidestep what our teachers should be recognized as first and foremost: as professionals. All our teachers have college degrees, have passed a rigorous state licensing program, and work tirelessly to distill centuries of knowledge into lessons for children as young as 6 and old as 18. Teachers are master intellectual masons, laying a necessary and common intellectual foundation for the next generation.

We take their professionalism for granted in two ways. First, and most shockingly, we invent crises that undermine their authority. Conservatives — pushing the narrative that public education is “ indoctrination ” and public school is an abuse of state authority that undermines traditional family values — put forth the mere existence of “critical race theory” and LGBTQIA+ people as evidence that public school teachers are not professionals.

In their narrative, critical race theory is any text that discusses race or the history of race. Such a wide definition of critical race theory works to suppress the teaching of slavery, the Civil War and Jim Crow on the basis that discussing race makes our children feel responsible for the past. The absurdity of this claim is nearly nonsensical, especially since most K-12 teachers probably do not have doctorates and would not have even been exposed to critical race theory in college.

In reality, critical race theory is a specific method of reading legal texts that eventually expanded into the textual humanities. As a method of reading, critical race theory seeks to identify, describe, and problematize the idea of race in legal and cultural texts, like judicial opinions and fictional literature, at the professorial level. It would be methodologically invalid to derive a policy recommendation using this method because critical race theory is descriptive, not prescriptive.

The fuss undermines the authority of teachers as professionals who teach common lessons necessary for children to know in order to participate in democracy. Without a common knowledge base, we cannot continually build and maintain the communicative foundations necessary for citizens to become a team and exercise political agency in the workplace, at the Statehouse and in the nation’s capital.

– Mark Schaukowitch

So why make a fuss over it? Because the fuss undermines the authority of teachers as professionals who teach common lessons necessary for children to know in order to participate in democracy. Without a common knowledge base, we cannot continually build and maintain the communicative foundations necessary for citizens to become a team and exercise political agency in the workplace, at the Statehouse and in the nation’s capital.

Conservatives make the same move with LBGTQIA+ issues. Banning transgender athletes from the sports team of their choosing and transgender people from the bathrooms of their real gender distinguishes these children as different and as a potential threat to cisgender, heterosexual children.

Undoubtedly these laws are bad on their face because they prevent students from being recognized as equals to cisgender, heterosexual citizens. However, these laws also implicitly advance the claim that teachers cannot teach age-appropriate lessons about gender, sex, and sexuality. Given that gender, sex and sexuality are all expressed to different degrees in public, and there are laws regulating the different kinds of expression any given body can undertake in public and in private, I think most citizens would agree that making LGBTQIA+ kids invisible in public school does a disservice to both future citizens and our understanding of who occupies and has a stake in the regulation of common space.

Nonetheless, we never expect teachers to complain or defend themselves in these fictitious crises. This is the second way we take the professionalism of teachers for granted. On top of all the struggles with students to get them to learn, teachers must maintain a neutral and nondefensive attitude when dealing with parents and activists who do not give them the same courtesy. Rather than call out the gross lies being preached in the national media and by conservative activists, teachers keep teaching for low pay and little to no respect as professionals from a large segment of the population. They continue to teach the basic, common knowledge that everyone needs to have to function as a citizen.

Conservatives still seek to strip teachers of their authority as experts, advancing “ parental rights ” bills that place untrained, nonprofessional eyes in the classroom as the proverbial Big Brother. Why? Because conservatives hate intellectual freedom and seek to cancel the masons that build its foundation.

Having intellectual freedom means you are at least socially responsible to other people, if not economically, ethically, and politically. You know how to ask for accountability and test the durability of different kinds of evidence. Canceling teachers means students would no longer know how to ask for political or economic accountability, enabling incredible abuses of economic and political power. How much more insulting can we be to professional teachers?

This Teachers’ Appreciation Week, let’s appreciate our teachers for who they are: professional intellectual masons. They build the foundation that each generation needs to participate in public life and express their political agency in a democracy. Without their professionalism, we could not do the work necessary to express any form of agency, ask for accountability, or participate in the political process.

We would no longer be free.

Through its opinion section, the Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate. Find information, including how to submit your own commentary, here .

The post This Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s honor Kansas educators as true professionals appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 3

Related
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Democrat threatens to recruit parents to sue schools for lack of honest history lessons

TOPEKA — Rep. Valdenia Winn offered a proposal to House Republicans: If they were to override the governor’s veto of legislation installing a parental bill of rights, she would recruit parents to file lawsuits over the lack of honest history lessons in public schools. After all, Winn said, the parental bill of rights “essentially” gives […] The post Kansas Democrat threatens to recruit parents to sue schools for lack of honest history lessons appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned

Beware the New Big Lie. For the past 18 months, those committed to truth have battled the Big Lie spread by former President Donald Trump that he actually won the 2020 election. But during that time, a New Big Lie has bloomed, one that threatens to undermine our country further. That lie, no less audacious […] The post A New Big Lie targets Kansas teachers and all public education: Don’t let it go unquestioned appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas politics boil, bubble and scald as Legislature basks through break

Kansas Reflector readers might imagine the break between regular and veto sessions of the Legislature as a beautiful and carefree time for journalists, full of family excursions and yoga classes. Surely we cleanse our minds with hikes and rock climbing, browsing classic literature while drinking herbal tea. Fat chance. News from the Statehouse has scarcely […] The post Kansas politics boil, bubble and scald as Legislature basks through break appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas education leader to be honored with prestigious K-State award

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas education leader Brian Jordan will be honored with a prestigious K-State award at the College of Education’s upcoming graduation ceremony. Kansas State Univesity says Brian Jordan, executive director of the Kansas Association of School Boards, has been named as the 2022 recipient of the Dan and Cheryl Yunk Award for Excellence in Educational Administration from the College of Education.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Plainville, KS
Kansas Reflector

Kansas welcomed a pawn shop for the rich in exchange for a promise of rural development

HESSTON — Brad Heppner’s vision to transform his hometown’s main street into a thriving commercial hub is so breathtaking, local and state officials would rather not question the operations of a uniquely regulated trust company he describes as a pawn shop for rich people. Few in the Kansas Legislature, or even the investment world, understood […] The post Kansas welcomed a pawn shop for the rich in exchange for a promise of rural development appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up

Within the next year, the Kansas Legislature will pass a full ban on abortion, without exceptions for rape or incest. Gov. Derek Schmidt will delightedly sign it and rhapsodize about our state’s culture of life. A safe and common women’s health procedure and those performing it, along with the women themselves, will be criminalized. This […] The post My grim prediction for Kansas: Abortion banned within a year if voters don’t show up appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Grappling with democracy taught this Kansas resident an important lesson: Politics should be boring

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Inas Younis was born in Mosul, Iraq, and emigrated to the United States as a child. She is a writer and commentator who has been widely published […] The post Grappling with democracy taught this Kansas resident an important lesson: Politics should be boring appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#Intellectual Freedom#Professionalism
Kansas Reflector

Kansas lawmakers made a promise to fully fund special education. So far, they haven’t kept it.

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Kyle Carlin is currently the director of special education for West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative in Hays. Growing up, my grandpa taught me the importance of […] The post Kansas lawmakers made a promise to fully fund special education. So far, they haven’t kept it. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Armored car company stopped for hauling legal weed funds across Kansas settles federal suit

TOPEKA — The U.S. Department of Justice agreed Wednesday to return all cash seized from an armored car company used by legal marijuana dispensaries during several traffic stops in California last year. The California seizures occurred based on what authorities learned in Kansas during a May traffic stop of an Empyreal Logistics car. Conversations between […] The post Armored car company stopped for hauling legal weed funds across Kansas settles federal suit appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector, editor Sherman Smith and staff honored in annual press association awards

Every day for the past eight months, I’ve delighted in working for the Kansas Reflector. Being part of this nonprofit journalism effort, bringing high-quality news and opinion to the state I love, has been a source of joy — even when the news takes less-than-joyful swerves. The news this morning was particularly good, however. The […] The post Kansas Reflector, editor Sherman Smith and staff honored in annual press association awards appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Legislature overrides veto of bill tying food assistance to employment or training

TOPEKA — The House and Senate voted Thursday to override the governor’s veto of a bill requiring Kansans without dependents to work 30 hours per week or enroll in a job training program to qualify for federal food assistance. Supporters of House Bill 2448 argued the requirement for people ages 18 to 49 without any […] The post Kansas Legislature overrides veto of bill tying food assistance to employment or training appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Equality Kansas asks House leadership to discipline representative over hateful email

TOPEKA — Equality Kansas on Tuesday asked House leadership to take disciplinary action against Rep. Cheryl Helmer for “incendiary” comments about a transgender House member. Helmer, a Republican from Mulvane, said in an April 23 email from her legislator account to a transgender college graduate student that she didn’t appreciate sharing a restroom at the […] The post Equality Kansas asks House leadership to discipline representative over hateful email appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Legislature delays negotiations of $4 billion Kansas Medicaid contracts until 2023

TOPEKA — Kansas Republican legislators moved Tuesday to delay negotiations of the nearly $4 billion contracts for insurance companies managing the state’s Medicaid system until 2023. The bill blocks all requests for proposals for managed care organizations administering KanCare until at least Jan. 1, 2023. The GOP-controlled Legislature was eager to push the process of […] The post Legislature delays negotiations of $4 billion Kansas Medicaid contracts until 2023 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Leslie Mark is a community volunteer in suburban Kansas City. Home — an evocative and emotional word. It conjures our earliest smells, textures and sounds, entwined with […] The post In my beloved home of Kansas, the Legislature no longer reflects the best of our people appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Podcasts round up news from Kansas Legislature, school access, abortion rights

Audio Astra reviews recent audio reporting on Kansas news, including podcasts and radio stories. Eric Thomas directs the Kansas Scholastic Press Association and teaches visual journalism and photojournalism at the University of Kansas. LGBTQ lawmakers challenge anti-trans bill April 4, 2022 Kansas Reflector staff delivers legislative roundup April 11, 2022 Looking ahead to veto override efforts […] The post Podcasts round up news from Kansas Legislature, school access, abortion rights appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Reflector

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify voices of people whose lives are affected by public policies but who might typically be left out of public debate. We seek to increase Kansans’ awareness of how decisions made by elected representatives and other public servants affect our day-to-day lives. We hope to empower and inspire greater participation in democracy throughout Kansas. Launched in July 2020, Kansas Reflector is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Kansas Reflector retains editorial independence.

 https://kansasreflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy