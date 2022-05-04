This Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s honor Kansas educators as true professionals

We should definitely appreciate our teachers, writes Mark Schaukowitch. But that means first and foremost recognizing them as professionals. (Getty Images)

Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark Schaukowitch is a former adjunct professor who taught social advocacy and ethical life at the University of South Carolina. He currently resides in Plainville and works in health care.

What do we appreciate teachers for? The answer should be obvious. Kansas public school teachers are dedicated professionals. So dedicated, in fact, they often go well beyond the call of duty, devoting their own time and money to the development of the next generation.

Over this Teacher Appreciation Week, students will undoubtedly bring apples, cards and other small tokens of appreciation to all our teachers. But these acts of kindness sidestep what our teachers should be recognized as first and foremost: as professionals. All our teachers have college degrees, have passed a rigorous state licensing program, and work tirelessly to distill centuries of knowledge into lessons for children as young as 6 and old as 18. Teachers are master intellectual masons, laying a necessary and common intellectual foundation for the next generation.

We take their professionalism for granted in two ways. First, and most shockingly, we invent crises that undermine their authority. Conservatives — pushing the narrative that public education is “ indoctrination ” and public school is an abuse of state authority that undermines traditional family values — put forth the mere existence of “critical race theory” and LGBTQIA+ people as evidence that public school teachers are not professionals.

In their narrative, critical race theory is any text that discusses race or the history of race. Such a wide definition of critical race theory works to suppress the teaching of slavery, the Civil War and Jim Crow on the basis that discussing race makes our children feel responsible for the past. The absurdity of this claim is nearly nonsensical, especially since most K-12 teachers probably do not have doctorates and would not have even been exposed to critical race theory in college.

In reality, critical race theory is a specific method of reading legal texts that eventually expanded into the textual humanities. As a method of reading, critical race theory seeks to identify, describe, and problematize the idea of race in legal and cultural texts, like judicial opinions and fictional literature, at the professorial level. It would be methodologically invalid to derive a policy recommendation using this method because critical race theory is descriptive, not prescriptive.

The fuss undermines the authority of teachers as professionals who teach common lessons necessary for children to know in order to participate in democracy. Without a common knowledge base, we cannot continually build and maintain the communicative foundations necessary for citizens to become a team and exercise political agency in the workplace, at the Statehouse and in the nation’s capital.

Conservatives make the same move with LBGTQIA+ issues. Banning transgender athletes from the sports team of their choosing and transgender people from the bathrooms of their real gender distinguishes these children as different and as a potential threat to cisgender, heterosexual children.

Undoubtedly these laws are bad on their face because they prevent students from being recognized as equals to cisgender, heterosexual citizens. However, these laws also implicitly advance the claim that teachers cannot teach age-appropriate lessons about gender, sex, and sexuality. Given that gender, sex and sexuality are all expressed to different degrees in public, and there are laws regulating the different kinds of expression any given body can undertake in public and in private, I think most citizens would agree that making LGBTQIA+ kids invisible in public school does a disservice to both future citizens and our understanding of who occupies and has a stake in the regulation of common space.

Nonetheless, we never expect teachers to complain or defend themselves in these fictitious crises. This is the second way we take the professionalism of teachers for granted. On top of all the struggles with students to get them to learn, teachers must maintain a neutral and nondefensive attitude when dealing with parents and activists who do not give them the same courtesy. Rather than call out the gross lies being preached in the national media and by conservative activists, teachers keep teaching for low pay and little to no respect as professionals from a large segment of the population. They continue to teach the basic, common knowledge that everyone needs to have to function as a citizen.

Conservatives still seek to strip teachers of their authority as experts, advancing “ parental rights ” bills that place untrained, nonprofessional eyes in the classroom as the proverbial Big Brother. Why? Because conservatives hate intellectual freedom and seek to cancel the masons that build its foundation.

Having intellectual freedom means you are at least socially responsible to other people, if not economically, ethically, and politically. You know how to ask for accountability and test the durability of different kinds of evidence. Canceling teachers means students would no longer know how to ask for political or economic accountability, enabling incredible abuses of economic and political power. How much more insulting can we be to professional teachers?

This Teachers’ Appreciation Week, let’s appreciate our teachers for who they are: professional intellectual masons. They build the foundation that each generation needs to participate in public life and express their political agency in a democracy. Without their professionalism, we could not do the work necessary to express any form of agency, ask for accountability, or participate in the political process.

We would no longer be free.

