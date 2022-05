WASHINGTON (7News) — As Mother’s Day weekend approaches, StormWatch7 is on Weather Alert for the threat of areas of moderate to heavy rain and the risk for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. Rain has overspread the DMV and the trend will continue, with perhaps a brief lull mid-afternoon. High temperatures are only going to be in the mid-low 50s both Saturday and Sunday.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO