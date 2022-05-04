ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee wildlife agency chief to retire later this year

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The head of Tennessee’s wildlife agency says he is retiring.

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Executive Director Bobby Wilson announced during a meeting Friday that he is retiring effective Sept. 1, the agency said in a news release.

The state’s Fish and Wildlife Commission voted to name Deputy Executive Director Jason Maxedon as the TWRA’s interim executive director during the meeting. Wilson will serve in an advisory role until his retirement, the agency said.

Wilson was named executive director in May 2020 to replace the retiring Ed Carter, the agency said.

Wilson began his career with the agency in 1979 as a part-time fisheries technician. He became manager of Lake Graham in Madison County in 1980 and has served as chief of fisheries and deputy executive director.

