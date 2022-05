The United States can sustain multiple Formula 1 races but the sport should be careful not to chase further additions too quickly, according to Haas F1 boss Guenther Steiner. Speaking at the start of the inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend — a race that joins Austin’s Circuit of The Americas as the second American event on the F1 schedule, with Las Vegas to become the third next year — Steiner said he is confident that the expansion can be sustained given the size of the country. The Haas team principal believes criticism of three races in America comes largely from Europeans who don’t appreciate how far apart each venue is.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO